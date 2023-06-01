Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional (BSP:CSED3) Price Target Decreased by 9.72% to 6.50

The average one-year price target for Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional (BSP:CSED3) has been revised to 6.50 / share. This is an decrease of 9.72% from the prior estimate of 7.20 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 101.20% from the latest reported closing price of 3.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSED3 is 0.02%, a decrease of 35.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.02% to 1,340K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 281K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSED3 by 45.23% over the last quarter.

EWZS - iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF holds 256K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing an increase of 10.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSED3 by 21.43% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 192K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing a decrease of 17.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSED3 by 37.71% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 180K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 32.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSED3 by 21.30% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 146K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 11.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSED3 by 41.70% over the last quarter.

