Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional (BOVESPA:CSED3) Price Target Increased by 5.37% to 7.00

The average one-year price target for Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional (BOVESPA:CSED3) has been revised to 7.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.37% from the prior estimate of 6.65 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.56 to a high of 8.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.01% from the latest reported closing price of 4.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSED3 is 0.01%, an increase of 1.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.37% to 988K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 288K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSED3 by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 259K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing an increase of 10.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSED3 by 4.11% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 146K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 77K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRF - VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF holds 44K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 9.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSED3 by 17.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.