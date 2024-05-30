News & Insights

Cruz Capital Launches Private Placement Offer

May 30, 2024 — 05:09 pm EDT

Cruz Capital (TSE:CRUZ) has released an update.

Cruz Battery Metals Corp. is set to raise $225,000 through a non-brokered private placement, offering over 6 million units at $0.036 each, which also includes a share purchase warrant. The units will be available for sale to Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) without a holding period, in accordance with regulatory exemptions. This financing initiative is aimed at bolstering Cruz’s portfolio of North American lithium and cobalt projects.

