Cruz Capital Launches Private Placement Offer

Cruz Battery Metals Corp. is set to raise $225,000 through a non-brokered private placement, offering over 6 million units at $0.036 each, which also includes a share purchase warrant. The units will be available for sale to Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) without a holding period, in accordance with regulatory exemptions. This financing initiative is aimed at bolstering Cruz’s portfolio of North American lithium and cobalt projects.

