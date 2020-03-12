By Michael Foster

Last Thursday, we took a close look at how closed-end funds (CEFs) holding municipal bondsaEUR"issued by states and cities to fund infrastructure projectsaEUR"can help stabilize your portfolio in times like these.

Today weaEURtmre going to dig deeper and put some numbers behind how these CEFs can do even more, including handing you a dividend thataEURtms double what youaEURtmd get on stocksaEUR"and these payouts are tax-free, to boot!

First, hereaEURtms what aEURoemunisaEUR did during the selloff in the last week of February:

Muni Bonds Hold the LineaEUR"Literally



When stocks plummeted, munis were fine. And why wouldnaEURtmt they be? As senior government debts, municipal bonds have strict regulations and restrictions that make them less risky than stocks. When recessions hit, the income muni bonds pay doesnaEURtmt stop, which is why theyaEURtmre much less volatile than stocks, and favored by retirees.

Diversifying your portfolio away from risk is one benefit of muni bonds, but today I want to focus on three aspects of this asset class that make them much more attractive, while I also show you how you can get in and lock down yields exceeding 4%.

The Tax Benefits

Tax season is right ahead of us, and this could be a big headache for you, especially after a year like 2019.

Big ProfitsaEUR"and a Big Tax Bill



If you went all in on stocks in 2019, youaEURtmre now sitting on some huge gains. And if you sold those gains because you needed cash, I have some bad news.

Source: kwccpa.com

If youaEURtmre a middle-class married couple, expect to pay 22% of your gains to Uncle Sam (note that the 2018 rates cited above are the same for 2019). That means paying $6,334 for every $100,000 invested on 2019aEURtms gains!

Now letaEURtms take municipal bonds.

With a few exceptions, most municipal bonds are federally tax-exempt. This is because aEURoemunisaEUR fund state activities, which the federal government does not tax. That also means investors who buy munis arenaEURtmt taxed on their income from munis.

LetaEURtms say you invested in the muni market in 2019 with the Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) and held throughout the year. Last year, you wouldaEURtmve gotten a 4.9% tax-free income stream from your investment, meaning a tax liability of zero by the end of the year. For a $100,000 investment, that means shaving your tax bill by over $6,000!

Capital Preservation

Tax benefits are a big part of the story. Another is capital preservation. As discussed above, holding munis through a market correction means fewer losses, realized or unrealized. And thataEURtms a big deal when you need cash. HereaEURtms why.

If we compare holding $100,000 in SPY (making 311 shares) to our muni-bond CEF (7,843 shares, as per prices on January 1), we see that withdrawing just an annualized 4.4% from SPY results in us losing shares each month (total shares went from 311 at the start of the year to 307 by March) because SPYaEURtms 1.9% dividend isnaEURtmt enough to get us the income we need. Since EVNaEURtms payouts cover that income, total shares stay constant.

But whataEURtms worse is, because of the market volatility, the value of our SPY-based portfolio has gone down by nearly $10,000. Our muni portfolio has gone up in value while giving us a high income stream.

This doesnaEURtmt mean munis are superior for everyone in all situations, but it does mean they are a great vehicle for preserving capital and are wisely used in tandem with other investments.

CEFs Outperform the Passive Alternative

So, if IaEURtmve piqued your interest in munis by now, for the tax benefits and capital preservation abilities they offer, why should you take EVN over an index fund like MUB?

HereaEURtms why:

The CEF Advantage



Not only is EVN crushing the index by a growing margin, meaning more capital preservation, itaEURtms also a bigger yielder: 4.3% over MUBaEURtms 2.2%.

Where does that leave us? With bigger yields, tax benefits and capital preservation, all in a single buyaEUR"which is why muni-bond CEFs are tailor-made for uncertain times like these.

5 Amazing Funds That DOUBLE EVNaEURtms Payout

A 4.4% dividend is terrificaEUR"especially when itaEURtms tax-free. But even with its aEURoehall passaEUR from Uncle Sam, EVNaEURtms payout doesnaEURtmt come close to the huge cash stream you get from the 5 high-paying CEFs IaEURtmve got for you right here.

These 5 cash machines pay 7.3%, on averageaEUR"and thataEURtms just the average! YouaEURtmll find aEURoerecession-resistantaEUR payouts of 7.7%, 8.5% and even 9% among this bunch.

Better still, all 5 of these funds are trading at ridiculous discounts now. HereaEURtms what that means in a time of coronavirus:

If the market falls from here, these 5 funds should easily outperform: after all, itaEURtms hard for a fund thataEURtms already cheap to get a whole lot cheaper!

If the market regains its footing, these funds are primed to soar even faster.

Either way, weaEURtmll continue to collect our safe (and massive) payouts.

DonaEURtmt miss your chance to drastically increase your income stream and add some much-needed stability to your portfolio. Click here for full details on these 5 stout high-income plays: names, tickers, buy-under prices, dividend histories and my complete analysis.





