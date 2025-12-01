CRUS, TAL, and More Are Now Strong Buy Stocks (Dec. 1)

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

TAL Education Group TAL: This after-school tutoring provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. CRUS: This fabless semiconductor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. TCBX: This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP: This insulation installation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO: This coconut water and beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

