CRUS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.56, changing hands as high as $82.69 per share. Cirrus Logic Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRUS's low point in its 52 week range is $67.03 per share, with $95.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.82.

