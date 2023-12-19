Crunching the Numbers: 3 Stocks to Bet on for 1,000% Gains by 2028

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Some stocks have crushed the market over the past five years, generating returns of more than 1,000%. Even better, many of these stocks appear capable of generating growth of 1,000% or more in the next five years as well. For investors, taking a position in a multibagger stock that delivers huge, sustainable gains over a long period is like winning the lottery. Knowing which stocks to bet on is the tricky part. The key is to look for hyper-growth stocks. These are stocks with dominant market positions that have momentum and a series of catalysts to propel them to new heights. Again, not easy to find but well worth looking for. By crunching the numbers, here are three stocks to buy for 1,000% gains by 2028.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Poetra.RH / Shutterstock.com

Microchip and semiconductor company Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has risen nearly 1,450% in the last five years, and there’s a good chance it could climb another 1,000% by 2028. With the share price above $500 and close to its 52-week high, NVDA stock looks to be on the verge of another breakout. With demand for its microchips and semiconductors used in AI models growing exponentially, Nvidia’s share price can be expected to continue ripping higher for years to come.

Now is a great time to buy NVDA stock based on the company’s valuation. Barron’s recently ran an article pointing out that, despite gaining 250% in 2023, Nvidia remains the cheapest of the so-called Magnificent 7 stocks, based on its valuation vis-à-vis future earnings estimates. After all, Nvidia forecasts $20 billion in revenue for the current fourth quarter, implying 231% year-over-year growth. If there’s one security likely to deliver a 1,000% gain by 2028, it’s NVDA.

Tesla (TSLA)

Source: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Another stock that gained more than 1,000% since 2018 is electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). In the last five years, TSLA stock is up 1,082%. Of course, the stock remains extremely volatile and controversial and is not for every investor. While Tesla retains a cult-like following among retail investors, it continues to be one of the most shorted stocks on Wall Street, meaning professional traders and investors are betting on the share price to decline.

As a company, Tesla faces some significant challenges, including rising competition, a loss of market share, slowing sales in China and a massive safety recall. All that said, TSLA stock continues to defy the naysayers and remains one of the most widely held equities among individual investors who continue to believe in the EV maker and its mercurial CEO Elon Musk. After a sharp downturn in 2022, Tesla’s stock has come roaring back this past year, having gained 134%.

Celsius Holdings (CELH)

Source: The Image Party / Shutterstock

For some reason, stocks of energy drink companies are great investments. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) stock has gained about 350% over the past decade. However, rival Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) dwarfed those gains, rising more than 4,684% in just the last five years. The run has slowed somewhat in 2023, with CELH stock up only about 50% year-to-date. But it likely won’t be long before Celsius Holdings’ stock takes off again.

The popularity of CELH stock comes from the fact that its energy drinks help people accelerate their metabolism and lose weight. Celsius drinks help burn fat, leading to a string of record earnings from the company, pushing its stock to new heights. Its skyrocketing demand is causing Celsius to gain share in the energy drink market, which generates global sales of more than $150 billion annually, according to data from Statista. That makes Celsius a stock to buy.

On the date of publication, Joel Baglole held a long position in NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Joel Baglole has been a business journalist for 20 years. He spent five years as a staff reporter at The Wall Street Journal, and has also written for The Washington Post and Toronto Star newspapers, as well as financial websites such as The Motley Fool and Investopedia.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Crunching the Numbers: 3 Stocks to Bet on for 1,000% Gains by 2028 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.