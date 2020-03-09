Cruise Stocks Get Slammed on Coronavirus Travel Warning

A big question for cruise operators like Carnival and Royal Caribbean, whose shares have been decimated since mid-January when the coronavirus outbreak began to surface, is the durability of their cash flow through this crisis.

U.S. cruise operators, already under pressure from coronavirus fallout, are struggling with another blow: The State Department said Sunday that “U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship.”

The stocks of the three major U.S. cruise companies—Carnival (ticker: CCL), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH)—took a big hit in Monday trading following the State Department’s alert.

Royal Caribbean was at $50 and change around midday, down more than 20%, amid a market rout that saw the S&P 500 fall 4.5%. Shares of Carnival and Norwegian were both down roughly 15%.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_e0e7c506f97c7a919de58844.json

“After a dismal week when the group declined 19-27%, investors should expect another round of selling,” Nomura Instinet analyst Harry Curtis wrote in a note Monday.

Also weighing on investors, Curtis wrote, is that Carnival’s Grand Princess is set to dock in Oakland, Calif., on Monday. One former passenger on the ship has died and 21 people still aboard have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Curtis also wrote that the “Regal Princess is being kept at sea until two crew members are tested for Covid-19,” the disease caused by the new coronavirus. That ship, also part of Carnival’s fleet, is off the coast of Florida.

Carnival has a lower debt ratio than the other two companies with net debt at roughly two times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The other two firms are at around three times.

However, whether Carnival can maintain its dividend is an open question. Curtis wrote last week that the coronavirus hit could drive up Carnival’s debt-to-Ebita ratio and force the company to consider whether to maintain the dividend.

Even the industry’s silver lining is tarnished: While fuel prices are lower thanks to falling oil prices, cruise bookings are down roughly 50%, according to Instinet.

“While operators will benefit from lower fuel expense (oil down 20% overnight) and lower labor, marketing, and commission costs, the headwind from negative perceptions will likely keep downward pressure on call volumes,” Curtis notes.

Cruise stocks weren’t the only securities taking a hit Monday. The debt of all three companies was also selling off, pushing up the yields. (Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.)

One of Royal Caribbean’s debt issues was trading at around 80 cents on the dollar around midday Monday, down from more than 87 cents on Friday. It was yielding nearly 7%.

