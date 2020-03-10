Cruise Stocks Are Rallying. Don't Get Your Hopes Up That It'll Last.

Cruise operators’ gains came despite a gloomy Goldman Sachs research note that included a downgrade of Carnival, and a forecast for 2020 earnings to be “40%-50% lower than initial EPS guidance.”

The stocks of cruise operators, which have lost some 60% since the first reported coronavirus cases outside of China around Jan. 20, got a break Tuesday as a rally in the broader market lifted many boats.

In midday trading, Carnival (ticker: CCL) was around $23, up 5%. Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) was up 8% at $52, and Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings (NCLH) was up 5% around $21. The broad-market S&P 500 was up 1.5%.

The gains came despite a gloomy Goldman Sachs research note that included a downgrade of Carnival, the largest of the three U.S.-based cruise operators. The Goldman note said it expects 2020 earnings to be “40%-50% lower than initial EPS guidance with more than half of the impact for each stock coming from slowing demand.”

The Goldman analysts noted that “initial reads across travel (airlines, hotels, etc.) leave us in uncharted territory, which likely sustains a below-average multiple for the foreseeable future.” Goldman downgraded Carnival to Neutral from Buy.

Goldman’s 12-month price target for Carnival is $32.

In an email to Barron’s on Monday, before the Goldman downgrade, Roger Frizzell, a Carnival spokesman, wrote that the company had temporarily suspended its operations with its four ships based in China, as well as one ship under the company’s Princess brand that has suspended operations until late April. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Carnival has suffered several major mishaps related to the coronavirus outbreak. One involves the Grand Princess ship, which docked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday. One former passenger on the ship has died and 21 people aboard when it docked had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Against this backdrop, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Sunday advised elderly people and those with underlying health conditions to avoid cruising. “Above all, don’t get on a cruise ship,” he said.

The Goldman note also takes a longer view of the industry, which likely will take a while to recover from the coronavirus fallout.

It notes that the cruise operators typically get their highest yields—essentially their revenue per available berth—during the third quarter. That’s when many ships are transferred from the Caribbean to Europe and Alaska. That increases “potential for greater travel interruption in those regions for fly-to-sail guests,” the note points out.

This kind of disruption is difficult for the cruise companies in part because of their operating leverage. In other words, they have a lot of fixed costs operating these ships. When revenue expands, much of that revenue falls to the bottom line. But it becomes harder to cover those costs when revenue shrinks.

