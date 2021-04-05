Cruise Stocks: Why CCL, NCLH and RCL Stocks Are Cruising Higher Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cruise stocks are sailing higher on Monday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated travel guidance over the weekend.

Source: Shutterstock.com

The new guidance says that people in the U.S. that are fully vaccinated are safe to travel both domestically and internationaly. However, the same restrictions, such as staying six feet apart and wearing masks, still apply.

While the travel recommendations don’t state an exact time for cruise ships to resume travel, investors in cruise stocks are hoping companies won’t take long to get back to work. In fact, one such company already appears to be doing just that.

Let’s dive into how each of the following cruise stocks are reacting to the updated CDC guidelines for international travel.

Cruise Stocks On the Move Today

Carnival (NYSE: CCL ) stock is up 4.3% on today’s news with more than 26 million shares changing hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is 42.8 million shares.

(NYSE: ) stock is up 4.3% on today’s news with more than 26 million shares changing hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is 42.8 million shares. Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH ) is next up on the list with shares soaring 6% higher and over 20 million shares trading hands. Its daily average trading volume is roughly 20 million shares. Investors will also want to note that NCLH has already sent off a letter to the CDC with plans to resume travel in July. You can learn more about that at this link.

(NYSE: ) is next up on the list with shares soaring 6% higher and over 20 million shares trading hands. Its daily average trading volume is roughly 20 million shares. Investors will also want to note that NCLH has already sent off a letter to the CDC with plans to resume travel in July. You can learn more about that at this link. Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) stock finishes up the list today with shares up 3.1% and more than 2.6 million changing hands. For comparison, the stock’s daily average trading volume is roughly 5.3 million shares.

While Norwegian Cruise Line is currently the only cruise company that has sent a letter to the CDC with reopening plans, that likely won’t last long. Cruise stocks have been suffering over the last year and Carnival and Royal Caribbean won’t be far behind in making their own plans to resume business.

Of course, it’s more than just cruise stocks that are seeing major movement this morning.

The EV industry has also been on the rise with several companies excited about President Joe Biden’s new infrastructure plan announced last week. That includes Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT), and more. Investors can learn more about that news at the links below.

More Stocks on the Move Monday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post Cruise Stocks: Why CCL, NCLH and RCL Stocks Are Cruising Higher Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.