Cruise Stocks: What’s Going on With CCL, RCL, NCLH and CUK Today?

Cruise stocks are sinking on Tuesday with some of the biggest names in the industry seeing their shares fall on pessimism.

It’s worth noting that cruise stocks haven’t been doing well ever since the novel coronavirus pandemic shutdown cruises around the world. Unfortunately for investors, there’s been no change on when cruises can resume.

There’s talk that the CDC may release an update on cruise guidelines soon. Some investors are hoping that an update from the CDC will bring an end to the cruise ban. However, others are worried that the agency will follow the same path as the U.K. government when it extended coronavirus cruise restrictions earlier this month.

Even so, there is the possibility that cruise stocks could make one heck of a comeback. With the vaccine for the coronavirus being distributed to more people. Add stimulus checks going out to many citizens to that and it could be a positive change for cruise stocks.

Here’s how the biggest cruise stocks are performing on Tuesday.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL , CUK )– CCL stock is down 2.9% on Tuesday with more than 20 million shares changing hands. CUK stock is down 3% with roughly 880,000 shares trading.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL ) — RCL stock is falling 4.1% Tuesday as over 2 million shares trade hands.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) — NCLH stock is taking a 3.2% beating in morning trading on Tuesday with a little over 9 million shares changing hands.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

