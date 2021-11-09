US Markets
RCL

Cruise operator Royal Caribbean's long-time CEO Richard Fain to step down

Contributor
Aishwarya Venugopal Reuters
Published

Royal Caribbean Group said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Richard Fain is stepping down from his role after a 33-year tenure in January 2022.

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Group RCL.N said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Richard Fain is stepping down from his role after a 33-year tenure in January 2022.

The company said finance chief Jason Liberty will takeover from Fain.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Aishwarya.Venugopal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2830;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular