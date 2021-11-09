Cruise operator Royal Caribbean's long-time CEO Richard Fain to step down

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Group RCL.N said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Richard Fain is stepping down from his role after a 33-year tenure in January 2022.

The company said finance chief Jason Liberty will takeover from Fain.

