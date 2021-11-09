US Markets
Cruise operator Royal Caribbean's long-time CEO Fain to step down

Aishwarya Venugopal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Group RCL.N said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Richard Fain will step down from his role in January 2022 after a 33-year tenure.

Finance chief Jason Liberty will takeover as CEO, said the company, which is slowly rebounding after the coronavirus pandemic forced cruising companies to pause operations for nearly 18 months.

Fain said "it was the right time to step down" with most of the company's ships operating and the group nearing a full return to cruising.

The company added that Fain would continue to work with Liberty, who joined Royal Caribbean in 2005 and took up the role of chief financial officer in 2013.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

