Cruise operator Carnival's units cancel Australian voyages through mid-December

Contributor
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

June 30 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp's CCL.N Princess Cruises and P&O Cruises Australia on Wednesday canceled voyages in and out of the country through mid-December, citing uncertainty regarding the resumption of cruise holidays.

Australia banned the entry of cruise ships in March 2020 when they were the source of most of the country's early COVID-19 cases. The curbs were extended last month to Sept. 17. (https://reut.rs/3qCLzE0)

P&O Cruises Australia said in a statement that the industry had been in talks with the Australian government and public health authorities since last October for the re-start of domestic-only cruising.

"They (the cruise businesses) are like every business in Australia – they need certainty, and I am concerned they may find it increasingly difficult to hang on without a clear pathway forward," P&O Cruises Australia President Sture Myrmell said.

Princess Cruises said in a separate statement that it would move guests booked for a canceled trip to an equivalent cruise next year. .

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

