US Markets

Cruise operator Carnival's quarterly revenue tops expectations

Contributors
Soundarya J Reuters
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI

Carnival Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Friday, as the world's largest cruise operator benefited from higher on-board spending.

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Friday, as the world's largest cruise operator benefited from higher on-board spending.

The company's net income fell to $423 million, or 61 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, from $494 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 7.3% to $4.78 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $4.57 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Soundarya J and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((soundarya.j@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2153; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Soundarya9615;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular