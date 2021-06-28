US Markets
CCL

Cruise operator Carnival to sell $500 million in shares

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Carnival Corp said on Monday it would sell shares worth $500 million, as the cruise operator restarts its operations after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adds background on industry, shares

June 28 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N said on Monday it would sell shares worth $500 million, as the cruise operator restarts its operations after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Money raised will be used to purchase ordinary shares of Carnival Plc CCL.L, trading in the United Kingdom, and for general corporate purposes, the company said.

The cruise operator has raised over $2.5 billion by selling its shares over the past year as travel restrictions due to the pandemic brought its business to a standstill.

With cruises ordered to operate with fewer passengers onboard while following strict hygiene and sanitization protocols, Carnival and others are expected to burn more cash to stay in business.

Cruise operators began sailing from U.S. ports last week with mostly vaccinated passengers and crew.

Shares of Carnival and peers Royal Caribbean Group RCL.N, Norwegian Cruise Holdings Ltd NCLH.N were down about 2% each.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCL RCL NCLH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular