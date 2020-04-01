Cruise operator Carnival pays high price to get credit investors on board-sources

By comparison, Carnival paid a 1% yield in October, when it borrowed 600 million euros ($657.7 million) in the European debt market. Moreover, Carnival had to use its ships as collateral to attract bond investors on Wednesday.

The company also raised $1.75 billion in convertible notes with a 5.75% coupon, the source added.

Beyond the bond issues, Carnival also issued new stock to raise $500 million, less than the $1.25 billion it was targeting. It priced the issue at $8 per share, another source said. Carnival shares had tumbled 33.2% on Wednesday on the capital raising news, ending at $8.80.

A representative for Carnival did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The funds are expected to be enough to cover Carnival's existing financial obligations for the next 12 months, the company said on Tuesday.

While Carnival is deemed investment grade by rating agencies, demand for the deal came largely from investors in junk-rated debt given the imperiled state of the cruise industry, the sources said.

U.S. companies raised a record $109.1 billion through investment-grade bond sales last week, days after Yum Brands Inc YUM.N reopened the U.S. market for junk-rated issues after its longest lull since the 2008 financial crisis.

Shares in Carnival have fallen more than 80% this year.

($1 = 0.9122 euros)

BREAKINGVIEWS-Bond market throws Carnival a costly lifeline

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

