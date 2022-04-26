Cruise operator Carnival names operations head Weinstein as next CEO

Adds details on Donald, Weinstein

April 26 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N, the world's largest cruise company, on Tuesday said Josh Weinstein, its chief operations officer, would become the next chief executive officer, taking over the role from Arnold Donald.

Donald, who has been CEO of Carnival for nine years and had led the company to post a record profit in 2018, will become the vice chair of the company, effective Aug. 1.

A 20-year veteran of Carnival, Weinstein takes over at a crucial time for the company as it gradually restarts operations after a long pandemic-led hiatus and navigates new issues including a surge in fuel prices due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.