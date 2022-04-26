US Markets
CCL

Cruise operator Carnival names operations head Weinstein as next CEO

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published

Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise company, on Tuesday said Josh Weinstein, its chief operations officer, would become the next chief executive officer, taking over the role from Arnold Donald.

Adds details on Donald, Weinstein

April 26 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N, the world's largest cruise company, on Tuesday said Josh Weinstein, its chief operations officer, would become the next chief executive officer, taking over the role from Arnold Donald.

Donald, who has been CEO of Carnival for nine years and had led the company to post a record profit in 2018, will become the vice chair of the company, effective Aug. 1.

A 20-year veteran of Carnival, Weinstein takes over at a crucial time for the company as it gradually restarts operations after a long pandemic-led hiatus and navigates new issues including a surge in fuel prices due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular