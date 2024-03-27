News & Insights

Cruise operator Carnival lifts 2024 profit view on record demand

Credit: REUTERS/Marco Bello

March 27, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

March 27 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N, CCL.L raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday, betting on record demand for cruise vacations as well as higher prices.

The cruise operator now expects adjusted profit per share of 98 cents in 2024, compared with its prior forecast of 93 cents. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1 per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com | X : https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

