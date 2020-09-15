US Markets
Cruise operator Carnival expects Q3 loss of about $3 billion

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Cruise operator Carnival Corp CCL.N said on Tuesday it expects to post a quarterly loss of $2.9 billion, as the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the cruise industry to a virtual standstill.

The company, which completed its first seven-day cruise last weekend on its Italian brand, Costa Cruises, also said in a filing that the third-quarter loss figure included non-cash impairment charges of $0.9 billion. (https://bit.ly/2FuBcis)

