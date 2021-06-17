US Markets
Cruise operator Carnival discloses breach of crew, guests' personal data - Bloomberg News

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Cruise operator Carnival Corp detected unauthorized access to its computer systems in March, alerted regulators and hired a cybersecurity firm to investigate the breach, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Carnival, whose shares were down 2%, noticed the suspicious activity on March 19 and acted quickly to "prevent further unauthorized access," the report added. (https://bit.ly/3wAmnjz)

The Miami-based company also alerted individuals whose data had been compromised and set up a call center to respond to their queries, according to the report.

Carnival did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company was also hit by a ransomware attack last year, which affected the information technology systems of one of its brands.

