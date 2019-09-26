US Markets

Cruise operator Carnival cuts 2019 profit forecast on higher fuel prices

Akanksha Rana Reuters
Cruise operator Carnival Corp cut its full-year profit forecast for the third time on Thursday as it expects to take a hit from higher fuel prices, sending its shares down nearly 8%.

The company said it now expects adjusted earnings of $4.23 to $4.27 per share in 2019, down from its earlier forecast of $4.25 to $4.35 per share.

Fuel, a large part of cruise operators' operating costs, accounted for about 11.4% of Carnival's total operating expense in its third quarter ended Aug. 31.

Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald said he expects a hit of 8 cents per share from the recent spike in fuel prices caused by geopolitical events.

The outlook overshadowed the cruise operator's better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit.

Miami-based Carnival's revenue rose nearly 12% to $6.53 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $6.17 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.63 per share, ahead of $2.53 per share estimated by analysts.

The gloomy forecast also dragged down shares of Carnival's rivals Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N and Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N by about 3%.

