Cruise, GM Partner With Microsoft For Use Of Cloud Computing In Self-driving Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Cruise and General Motors have entered a long-term strategic relationship with Microsoft to accelerate the commercialization of self-driving vehicles. Cruise will leverage Azure, Microsoft's cloud and edge computing platform, to commercialize its autonomous vehicle solutions at scale. Microsoft will join General Motors, Honda and institutional investors in a combined new equity investment of more than $2 billion in Cruise.

GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said: "Microsoft will help us accelerate the commercialization of Cruise's all-electric, self-driving vehicles and help GM realize even more benefits from cloud computing as we launch 30 new electric vehicles globally by 2025 and create new businesses and services to drive growth."

