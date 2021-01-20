Markets
GM

Cruise, GM Partner With Microsoft For Use Of Cloud Computing In Self-driving Vehicles

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cruise and General Motors have entered a long-term strategic relationship with Microsoft to accelerate the commercialization of self-driving vehicles. Cruise will leverage Azure, Microsoft's cloud and edge computing platform, to commercialize its autonomous vehicle solutions at scale. Microsoft will join General Motors, Honda and institutional investors in a combined new equity investment of more than $2 billion in Cruise.

GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said: "Microsoft will help us accelerate the commercialization of Cruise's all-electric, self-driving vehicles and help GM realize even more benefits from cloud computing as we launch 30 new electric vehicles globally by 2025 and create new businesses and services to drive growth."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular