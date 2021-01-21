Crudes Slips After Surprise Increase in U.S. Stockpiles

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open slightly down, as weaker oil prices and some continuation from yesterday’s modest declines are set to prevail. Offsetting those declines are higher broader market futures and better than expected earnings from Baker Hughes and Kinder Morgan. Also influencing individual stock movements are a spate of analyst recommendation changes across the E&P, integrated, and refiner groups.

Oil slipped on Thursday after industry data showed a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories that revived pandemic-related demand concerns, but fiscal stimulus hopes limited the price downturn. U.S. crude oil inventories rose 2.6 million barrels in the week to January 15, according to data from industry group the API, compared with analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 1.2 million barrel fall. Official EIA inventory data is due on Friday. "If delayed EIA numbers tomorrow show a similar crude oil build, it would be the first build seen since early December," analysts at bank ING said.

U.S. natural gas futures fell almost 3% to a three-week low on Thursday on forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand through early February. That small decline came even though higher gas prices around the world continued to prompt buyers to purchase near record amounts of U.S. LNG. At-the-money implied volatility for the futures, a determinant of an option's premium, fell to 49.2%, its lowest since March for a second day in a row.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Jefferies initiated coverage of Exxon Mobil with an Underperform rating.

Jefferies downgraded Chevron to Hold from Buy.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Jefferies initiated coverage of Total with a Buy rating; Royal Dutch Shell with a Buy rating; BP with a Hold rating; Eni with a Hold rating; Repsol with a Hold rating

U.S. E&PS

Jefferies upgraded Occidental Petroleum to Hold from Underperform.

Wells Fargo resumed coverage of Pioneer Energy Services with an Overweight rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

Birchcliff Energy announced its 2021 capital program and updated five year plan. “Our priorities over the next five years are to maximize free funds flow generation and strengthen our balance sheet. We believe this strategy will provide us with the most optionality to maximize long-term shareholder returns and take advantage of future opportunities. In furtherance of these priorities, our board of directors has approved an F&D capital budget of $210 million to $230 million for 2021, which targets an annual average production rate of 78,000 to 80,000 boe/d. This targeted annual average production is expected to generate approximately $360 million of adjusted funds flow and free funds flow of $130 million to $150 million in 20211. Free funds flow will be used primarily to strengthen our balance sheet. We are targeting to reduce our total debt at year end 2021 by up to $130 million from December 31, 2020 based on our anticipated F&D capital spending, annual average production and free funds flow in 2021,” commented Jeff Tonken, President and Chief Executive Officer of Birchcliff.

Stifel resumed coverage of Enerplus with a Buy rating.

Tourmaline Oil announced that it has agreed to issue $250 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due January 25, 2028. The Notes will be issued at par for aggregate gross proceeds of $250 million and will bear interest at a fixed rate of 2.077% per annum, payable semi-annually on the 25th day of January and July of each year, commencing on July 25, 2021.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Baker Hughes Company announced results for the fourth quarter and total year 2020. Revenue was $5.5 billion for the quarter, up 9% sequentially and down 13% year-over-year. Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) was $462 million for the quarter, up 98% sequentially and down 15% year-over-year. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.91 for the quarter which included $(0.98) per share of adjusting items. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) were $(0.07).

Press Release - CGG has become a member of Amira, an independent global not-for-profit organization representing members from the mineral resources industry seeking to enhance, sustain and deliver transformational R&D, innovation and implementation to the benefit of society. As part of its membership, CGG’s Minerals & Mining group is sponsoring an independent industry research program developed in response to several recent and well-documented accidents and catastrophic failures at mine tailings storage facilities.

Wells Fargo upgraded National Oilwell Varco to Overweight from Equal Weight.

REFINERS

Press Release - Delek US Holdings announced the appointment of Laurie Z. Tolson to the Board of Directors effective January 20, 2021.

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Marathon Petroleum to Buy from Hold.

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded PBF Energy to Hold from Sell.

Tudor Pickering Holt downgraded Phillips 66 to Hold from Buy.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Kinder Morgan’s board of directors approved a cash dividend of $0.2625 per share for the fourth quarter ($1.05 annualized), payable on February 16, 2021, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 1, 2021. This dividend represents a 5% increase over the fourth quarter of 2019. KMI is reporting fourth quarter net income attributable to KMI of $607 million, compared to net income attributable to KMI of $610 million in the fourth quarter of 2019; and distributable cash flow (DCF) of $1,250 million, an 8% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019. For 2021, KMI’s budget contemplates $2.1 billion in net income attributable to KMI, or $0.92 earnings per share, declared dividends of $1.08 per share, a 3% increase from the 2020 declared dividends, DCF of approximately $4.4 billion ($1.95 per share), and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $6.8 billion. KMI also expects to invest $0.8 billion in expansion projects and contributions to joint ventures during 2021.

Press Release - Shell Midstream Partners announced that after a distinguished 29 year career with Royal Dutch Shell plc, Kevin Nichols will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer of Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC, the general partner of SHLX, effective March 1, 2021. Steve Ledbetter, Vice President-Commercial of SHLX, will succeed Kevin.

BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy to Outperform from Market Perform.

Credit Suisse upgraded TC Energy to Outperform from Neutral.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures rose, and the dollar fell as investors placed bets on a major stimulus from the U.S. President Joe Biden. European shares rose ahead of European Central Bank's policy meeting. Japan's Nikkei took cues from Wall Street’s overnight rally and ended at a 30-year high. Gold steadied. Jobless claims for the week ended January 16 totaled 900,000 vs. the Wall Street estimate of 925,000. The total was below the previous week’s count of 926,000, which was revised lower by 39,000.

