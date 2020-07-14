Crude Woes: Transocean to Make 110 Employees Redundant

Transocean Ltd. RIG informed the Texas Workforce Commission that it is planning to slash 110 workers as it was unable to acquire a new contract for its Discover Installation drillship due to weak oil prices.

The employees to be terminated are currently working on the Discoverer Inspiration, an ultra-deepwater drillship operating in international waters off the Gulf of Mexico.The rig will complete its current operating deal and will be laid off after its contract ends.

The lay-offs are regarded as permanent by the company and will commence on Sep 15. Meanwhile, this Switzerland-based Transocean might consider taking back some of the affected employees if it inks a new deal for the Discoverer Inspiration.

The employees to be given the marching orders will earn a severance sop. However, in absence of the bumping rights, staff at more senior ranks cannot replace their subordinates.

For a while now, the oil industry is reeling under the adverse impact of coronavirus pandemic that crippled most sectors until now. Fuel demand took a huge hit following large-scale travel constraints imposed globally. Against this backdrop of a pullback in oil prices, Transocean's stock price has shed 74.3% of value since the beginning of 2020 when crude was trading at more than $60 a barrel.

Company Profile

Transocean is the world’s largest offshore drilling contractor and a leading provider of drilling management services. The company provides rigs on a contractual basis to explore and develop oil and gas. Transocean offers offshore drilling rigs, equipment, services and manpower (with particular emphasis on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services) to exploration and production companies worldwide.

