Crude Volatile Ahead of OPEC Decision

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher, lifted by rising oil futures and higher broader index futures. Today’s focal point will be front and center on OPEC’s biannual meeting, with the latest indications according to sources suggesting the group may deepen oil cuts by 500,000 bpd. The decision is scheduled for release later today.

Crude oil futures are higher between half a percent and 1%, and remain volatile amid swirling headlines ahead of OPEC’s decision. "We expect a constructive outcome to today's meeting in terms of a prolongation of the deal, but are not yet convinced that a strong bullish surprise with a sizeable adjustment to the target level will really transpire," Vienna-based consultancy JBC Energy said in a note.

Natural gas futures are higher, trading around $2.44, ahead of the weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a draw of 25 bcf.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - BP is increasing its stake in Lightsource BP to 50% from its current 43%. The new investment will simplify the joint venture structure with BP as Lightsource BP seeks to accelerate its drive towards 10 gigawatts of developed assets by the end of 2023. Financial details of the new investment were not revealed. BP acquired its 43% stake in Lightsource in 2017 for $200 million.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras is considering putting additional stakes in significant offshore oilfields up for sale as the company continues to aggressively de-leverage. In a presentation, the executives said they may sell stakes in the Marlim field, as well as the firm's majority stake in the Papa-Terra field, both located in Brazil's offshore Campos Basin. Roberto Castello Branco, chief executive of the company said parts of Marlim could fetch between $2 billion and $4 billion.

U.S. E&PS

Cowen and Company initiated coverage of Hess at ‘Market Perform.’

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - The Board of Directors of Hess declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on December 31, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2019.

KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Whiting Petroleum to ‘Sector Weight’ from ‘Overweight.’

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Baytex Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 2020 capital budget of $500 to $575 million, which is designed to generate average annual production of 93,000 to 97,000 boe/d. The Board of Directors is also announced the appointment of Mark Bly as Chairman.

Press Release - Paramount Resources announced that it has closed the sale of certain natural gas weighted properties in West Central Alberta for cash consideration of approximately $55 million. Paramount will retain all of its Duvernay assets in both Willesden Green and the East Shale Basin, as well as its fee title and royalty lands.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Mitcham Industries announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended October 31, 2019. Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $10.7 million, compared to $8.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and $14.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The 20% sequential improvement was driven primarily by further growth within the Marine Technology Products segment. Year-over-year declines in revenue were primarily due to several sizeable system deliveries during the last year's third quarter, as well as incremental revenue contributions from our former Australian subsidiary, SAP, which has since been sold and is no longer a part of the Company's operations.

REFINERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Delek US Holdings announced the appointment of Richard Marcogliese to the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2020.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Robert W. Baird & Co upgraded EnLink Midstream to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Neutral.’

Press Release - Kinder Morgan announced its preliminary financial projections for 2020. KMI’s expectations for 2020 include: Generate $2.24 of DCF per share, up 3 percent compared to our current forecast for 2019, and $7.6 billion of Adjusted EBITDA; Return additional value to shareholders in 2020 through the previously announced dividend increase. As first stated in KMI’s second quarter 2017 earnings release, KMI expects to increase the declared dividend per common share in 2020 to $1.25 per share (annualized), beginning with $0.3125 per share for the first quarter 2020 dividend (which will be paid in the second quarter 2020). This will be a 25 percent increase from the 2019 dividend and a 150 percent increase from the 2017 dividend, and; Invest $2.4 billion in expansion projects and contributions to joint ventures in 2020. KMI expects to use internally generated cash flow to fully fund its 2020 dividend payment, as well as almost all of its 2020 discretionary spending with no need to access equity markets.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Pembina Pipeline announced that its Board of Directors declared a common share cash dividend for December 2019 of $0.20 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2019.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose, in line with most European and Asian shares on trade deal optimism. The dollar fell, pressured by a slew of weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data. The sterling rose to its highest in over two years against the euro on hopes the UK election will allow smooth Brexit. Gold prices were little changed.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.