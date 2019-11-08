Crude Under Pressure on Rising U.S. Stockpiles, Trade Deal Uncertainty

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, tracking weakness in the crude complex and U.S. stock index futures which both declined as doubts about a trade deal between Washington and Beijing resurfaced.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are under pressure this morning, reversing yesterday’s gains as lingering uncertainty about U.S.-China trade and rising U.S. crude inventories weighed on prices. Meanwhile, OPEC production remains an open question, though there have not been many updates around whether the production cut agreement will be deepened at next month's meeting. Traders will be looking ahead to the Baker Hughes rig count data released later this afternoon as the next catalyst for prices.

Natural gas futures are up about 1% in pre-market trading, supported by colder weather forecasts in key consuming regions which should increase heating demand.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Norway's Equinor agreed to sell its shale assets at the Eagle Ford shale formation in southwest Texas to Repsol for $325 million.

Press Release - Following Total’s review of the 30 most significant industry associations of which it is a member, to verify that their stances on climate issues are aligned, the company has chosen not to renew its membership in American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers.

U.S. E&PS

RBC Capital Markets upgraded EQT to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Sector Perform.’

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Extraction Oil & Gas reported financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2019. The company reported net income of $48 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, driven by a gain on commodity derivatives of $88 million. This compared to net income of $65 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged was $143 million and Adjusted EBITDAX was $158 million. In addition, the company reported that average net sales volumes of 80,327 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), including 39,098 barrels per day (Bbl/d) of crude oil.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - On November 6, 2019, at the recommendation of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, the Board of Directors of Hesselected Joaquín Duato to serve as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Montage Resources announced its third quarter 2019 financial and operational results. For the third quarter of 2019, the Company generated revenue of $163 million, a 25% increase over the third quarter of 2018, while also recognizing a 25% increase in Adjusted EBITDAX over the third quarter of 2018, despite the weaker commodity price environment. Its third quarter results further highlight the strength of the company’s cash operating margins, which have expanded to 51% from 48%, or $1.47 per Mcfe, as compared to the second quarter 2019 despite an approximate 16% decline in natural gas pricing quarter over quarter. In addition, the Company announced that it has updated its production guidance for the full year 2019 to between 545 and 552 MMcfe per day and decreased its cash production costs guidance range to between $1.30 to $1.35 per Mcfe.

Reuters - Murphy Oil signed a production sharing contract with PetroVietnam, Pvep, Sk Innovation for block 5-2/17 Offshore Vietnam.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Sundance Energy Australia announced that it has received confirmation from the Foreign Investment Review Board that the Commonwealth has no objection in relation to Sundance Energy Inc. (“Holdco”) acquiring all of the issued shares of Sundance, under the Company’s proposed re-domiciliation from Australia to the United States via a scheme of arrangement.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Penn Virginia announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2019. The company reported net income for the third quarter of 2019 of $54.4 million, or $3.59 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.3 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income was $29.8 million, or $1.97 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019, versus $41.7 million, or $2.72 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Total production increased approximately 27% from the third quarter of 2018 to 2.668 million barrels of oil equivalent, or 29,003 BOEPD (73% crude oil). Penn Virginia turned to sales 20 gross (18.3 net) wells during the third quarter of 2019, which is 4.8 net wells more than originally planned.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Westport Fuel Systems reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and provided an update on our business. Highlights include: Driven by growth in Westport HPDI 2.0TM sales and continued strength in the independent aftermarket and light duty OEM businesses, Transportation revenue increased by 15% to $75.4 million from $65.5 million in the third quarter of 2018; Q3 2019 net income from continuing operations improved by $17 million to $4.9 million compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $12.1 million for the same quarter a year prior; Q3 2019 EBITDA of $11.7 million was our third consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA and compared to negative $3.0 million in Q3 2018; Q3 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $9.4 million was our sixth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and compared to $4.3 million in Q3 2018; Company share of CWI net income of $5.4 million in Q3 2019 compared to $5.8 million in Q2 2019 and $7.7 million in Q3 2018, reflects lower Q3 2019 sales and unfavourable warranty adjustments; Positive cash flow from operations before working capital changes of $3.5 million compared to a use of cash of $11.6 million in the prior year quarter.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - ARC Resources reported its third quarter 2019 financial and operational results and announced its 2020 capital program of $500 million. ARC recorded a net loss of $57.2 million (loss of $0.16 per share) in the third quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $94.4 million ($0.27 per share) in the second quarter of 2019. ARC generated funds from operations of $145.4 million ($0.41 per share) in the third quarter of 2019 compared to funds from operations of $193.0 million ($0.54 per share) in the second quarter of 2019. In 2019, ARC expects to generate funds from operations in excess of its 2019 dividend obligations of $212 million and its sustaining capital requirements of approximately $400 million.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Canacol Energy reported its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. The Corporation recorded net income of $0.7 million and $8.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to a net income of $12.1 million and net loss of $5.6 million for the same periods in 2018, respectively. The net income realized during three months ended September 30, 2019 is net of certain non-cash expenses, including a deferred income tax expense of $14.2 million (almost entirely due to the effect of the reduction in the Colombian Peso exchange rate on the value of unused tax losses and cost pools) and a depletion and depreciation expense of $13 million. Funds from operations increased 41% and 22% to $36.4 million and $91.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $25.8 million and $75.6 million for the same periods in 2018, respectively. Funds from operations per share increased 33% and 21% from $0.15 per share and $0.43 per share to $0.20 per share and $0.52 per share, respectively. Commencing in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Corporation announced a regular recurring quarterly dividend. The Board of Directors has approved a US$7 million quarterly dividend to be paid on December 31, 2019, with a record date anticipated to be December 16, 2019, subject to regulatory approvals. This amount represents approximately C$0.052 per share or a yield of approximately 4.4% annually at current share prices.

Press Release - Enerplus Corporation reported its third quarter 2019 operating and financial results. Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter was $159.8 million and adjusted funds flow was $175.3 million. Third quarter net income was $65.2 million, or $0.28 per share, and adjusted net income was $61.9 million, or $0.27 per share. Production in the third quarter increased by 6% from the prior quarter to average 107,181 BOE per day, including oil and natural gas liquids production of 60,121 barrels per day, an increase of 14% from the prior quarter. The sequential production growth was driven by North Dakota volumes which increased 18% from the prior quarter. Natural gas production decreased 2% quarter-over-quarter, averaging 282 MMcf per day. The Company repurchased 7.1 million shares during the third quarter for total consideration of $64.8 million. Subsequent to the quarter and up to November 6, 2019, the Company repurchased 2.7 million shares for a total consideration of $23.6 million and has now repurchased the maximum number of shares under its existing NCIB (7% of the public float within the meaning under the TSX rules).

Press Release - Enerplus Corporation announced acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange of the amendment to its previously announced normal course issuer bid to increase the number of common shares it may purchase commencing on November 12, 2019.

Press Release - Kelt Exploration has released its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, revenue was $93.3 million and adjusted funds from operations was $39.2 million ($0.21 per share, diluted), compared to $100.2 million and $46.9 million ($0.25 per share, diluted) respectively, in the third quarter of 2018. Net capital expenditures incurred during the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $52.7 million. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company spent $25.2 million on drill and complete operations, $26.3 million on facilities, pipelines and equipment and $1.2 million on land and seismic. Average production for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 31,150 BOE per day, an increase of 19% compared to average production of 26,204 BOE per day during the third quarter of 2018. Quarter-over-quarter, daily average production in the third quarter of 2019 was up 3% compared to average production of 30,314 BOE per day in the second quarter of 2019.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - CARBO Ceramics announced the signing of an agriculture technology products production agreement with INNOVAR AG, LLC. The agreement combines CARBO's technological capabilities and expertise in manufacturing and material science, with INNOVAR's new Encapsulated Infused Fertilizer technology, and extensive experience with Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizers, in both Agricultural and Turfgrass markets. The companies have worked together to develop and produce, a new EEF type product that reduces nitrogen loss, increases microbial populations, and enables phosphorus, potash, sulphur and micro nutrients to be released from the soil profile and become better utilized by plants.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Enerflex reported its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Enerflex delivered strong results in the third quarter of 2019 evidenced by revenues of $544 million, adjusted EBITDA of $107 million, and EBIT of $88 million compared to the prior year. Gross margin percentage for the quarter was 24 percent, compared to a five-year average of approximately 19 percent, driven by two main factors: 1) the solid execution of a small number of large, high margin Engineered Systems projects that were booked during the second half of 2018; and 2) increasing revenue from rentals. As the large, high margin projects are completed in 2020, the company expects margins to revert to historical levels, with modest improvements provided by growth in recurring revenues. Subsequent to September 30, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors approved an increase to its quarterly dividend to $0.115 per share, payable on January 9, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 21, 2019. This new dividend amount represents a 10 percent increase and reiterates the Company’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Key Energy Services reported third quarter 2019 consolidated revenues of $106.5 million and a net loss of $25.5 million, or $(1.25) per share as compared to consolidated revenues of $112.9 million and a net loss of $18.3 million, or $(0.90) per share, for the second quarter of 2019. The results for the third quarter of 2019 include an expense of $1.2 million, or $0.06 per share, associated with certain equity awards, and gains on the sale of assets of $2.3 million, or $0.11 per share. Excluding these items, the Company reported a net loss of $26.6 million, or $(1.30) per share for the third quarter of 2019. The results for the second quarter of 2019 include an expense of $2.2 million, or $0.11 per share, as a one-time fee associated with a one-time tax refund, an expense of $1.3 million, or $0.07 per share, associated with certain equity awards, and gains on the sale of assets of $1.8 million, or $0.09 per share. Excluding these items, the Company reported a net loss of $16.6 million, or $(0.81) per share for the second quarter of 2019.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Patterson-UTI Energy announced that it has priced a registered underwritten public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.15% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 5.15% per year and will mature on November 15, 2029. The closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur on Friday, November 15, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay in full the Company's 4.27% Series B Senior Notes due June 14, 2022, to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under its term loan agreement and for general corporate purposes.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Enbridge reported third quarter 2019 financial results and provided a quarterly business update. Adjusted earnings in the third quarter 2019 increased by $191 million. The increase was primarily driven by strong operating results across many of the Company's business units and from new projects placed into service in late 2018, partially offset by the loss of contributions from assets that were sold during 2018. On a per share basis, adjusted earnings increased by $0.01 per share compared to the same period in 2018, reflecting the same operating factors noted above, partially offset by a higher share count which reflected Enbridge's common equity financed acquisitions during the fourth quarter of 2018 of all of the outstanding equity securities of its sponsored vehicles not beneficially owned.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - EnLink Midstream reported financial results for the third quarter of 2019, updated certain 2019 full-year guidance metrics, and detailed its 2020 growth capital expenditures outlook. EnLink also provided an update from Barry Davis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, regarding strategic actions being taken by EnLink, which represent up to $75 million of adjusted EBITDA to the company in 2020. The company reported: net income attributable to EnLink of $11.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. EnLink is projecting a net loss for full-year 2019, which is expected to be below the previously announced guidance range, adjusted EBITDA net to EnLink of $261.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2019 is expected to be at the low end of the previously announced guidance range of $1.07 billion to $1.1 billion, and net cash provided by operating activities of $256.0 million for the third quarter of 2019.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Inter Pipeline announced its financial and operating results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019. Inter Pipeline generated funds from operations of $204.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $299.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. Dividend payments to shareholders totaled $177.5 million, or $0.43 per share in the third quarter of 2019 representing an increase from $163.3 million for the same period in 2018. Inter Pipeline's monthly dividend rate is $0.1425 per share, or $1.71 per share on an annualized basis.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Inter Pipeline announced that it will maintain its current monthly cash dividend of $0.1425 per share for November 2019. This dividend will be paid on or about December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 22, 2019. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

CIBC Capital Markets downgraded Inter Pipeline to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperformer.’

Tudor Pickering Holt initiated coverage in ONEKO with a ‘Buy’ rating.

Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners announced its financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2019, including adjusted EBITDA of $72.0 million, DCF of $41.7 million, and a quarterly distribution coverage ratio of 1.75x. SMLP reported a net loss of $10.6 million in the quarter, which included a $16.2 million non-cash expense related to the impairment of goodwill on the Mountaineer Midstream system, due to a more tempered near-term outlook for the Marcellus Shale reportable segment. Net loss, adjusted EBITDA and DCF were negatively impacted by approximately $3.9 million of extraordinary remediation expenses and operational downtime in the Williston Basin segment during the quarter.

Reuters - The massive Keystone pipeline has been transporting oil from Canada to the United States at a higher-than-standard level of pressure since it started operating in 2010, thanks to a special permit granted by U.S. regulators on the condition operator TC Energy would monitor the line closely. However, after four significant leaks, including one of the largest of the decade in North Dakota last week, this exemption is in the spotlight and users of the line are concerned it may be at risk.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - TC Energy estimates the Keystone oil pipeline can be partially restarted between Sunday, Nov. 10 and Tuesday, Nov. 12, pending regulatory approval, after a more than 9,000-barrel leak in rural North Dakota.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were subdued and global indexes traded in thin range, as trade uncertainty kept investors on their toes. The dollar edged up against major currencies while gold prices eased. Oil prices were in the red.

