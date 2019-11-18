Crude Tumbles on Trade Deal Pessimism

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a lower start, tracking weakness in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures which reversed earlier gains on trade deal pessimism. However, the U.S. and China held ‘constructive’ trade talks over the weekend, China’s state media said, just days after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow indicated that the world's top two economies were close to a deal.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are also under pressure this morning, weighed down by weakness in the broader equity futures as investors wait for fresh clues over prospects for a trade deal between the U.S. and China. Early in the session, crude prices were mostly flat to their previous close following Friday’s rally. “In the short term, U.S.-China trade talks and (the) OPEC meeting in early December are the two biggest events oil traders are watching for,” said Margaret Yang, market analyst at CMC Markets..

Natural gas futures are off ~3.5%, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and despite forecasts for below-seasonal temperatures next week which should increase heating demand. The EIA DPR comes out today with updated Nov/Dec US shale production estimates. Last month the EIA estimated Nov production at 84.012 Bcf/d.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Korea Line Corp said it is to charter an LNG bunkering vessel to a Royal Dutch Shell unit from 2022 to 2027 for $41 million.

(Sunday) Reuters - An oil spill was contained at the Royal Dutch Shell Puget Sound, Washington refinery's dock on Fidalgo Bay late on Nov. 15. The source of the crude spill was identified as a pressure relief valve on a barge and the source was secured, the company said, adding the spill volume was yet to be determined. About 20 gallons of oil was spilled when crews were transferring nearly five million gallons of oil from the barge to the refinery, local media reports said.

(Sunday) Reuters - No injuries were reported following a fire in a line transporting catalyst in the reformer at Total's 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery. Following the fire, the 35,000 bpd reformer cannot receive catalyst in its regenerator so it can be prepared for reuse in converting refining byproducts into components blended in gasoline to boost octane.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Cabot Oil & Gas announced it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its 20 percent ownership interest in Meade Pipeline Co LLC and provided an update on its share repurchase program. Cabot has repurchased 5.0 million shares at a weighted-average share price of $17.84 during the fourth quarter of 2019. Since reactivating the share repurchase program in the second quarter of 2017, Cabot has reduced its shares outstanding by over 13 percent to 402.9 million shares. The Company currently has 16.0 million remaining shares authorized under its share repurchase program.

Press Release - Paulson & Co. Inc., as manager of funds holding shares of Callon Petroleum, announced it no longer opposes the proposed acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas and will vote its shares in favor of the transaction.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Chaparral Energy announced that on November 11, 2019, the Company was notified by the New York Stock Exchange that the average closing price of the Company’s shares of common stock had fallen below $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, which is the minimum average share price for continued listing on the NYSE. Under the NYSE’s rules, the Company has six months following receipt of the notification to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Scott A. Gieselman and David W. Hayes, each of whom serves as a partner with NGP Energy Capital Management, L.L.C. (“NGP”), informed Chesapeake Energy that they have resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors.

Press Release - Gulfport Energy announced that two of its Board members, Craig Groeschel and Scott E. Streller, will step down from the Board by year-end. Furthermore, the Chairman of the Board, David L. Houston, has decided not to seek re-election at the Company’s next 2020 annual meeting. Gulfport also announced that it has recently repurchased $40.9 million in face value of unsecured senior notes for $29.2 million in cash proceeds. These repurchases are in addition to the $104.4 million in unsecured senior notes repurchased during the third quarter of 2019 for $80.3 million. In an effort to improve profitability and better align the Company’s cost structure with the current depressed commodity price environment, Gulfport also recently completed a workforce reduction representing approximately 13% of its headcount. The Company continues to look for opportunities to improve its efficiency across the organization going forward.

KeyBanc initiated coverage in Magnolia Oil & Gas with ‘Overweight’ rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Friday) Press Release - Pengrowth Energy announced that it has obtained an interim order from the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta in connection with its previously announced business combination with Cona Resources Ltd., a portfolio company of Waterous Energy Fund, by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). As previously disclosed, pursuant to the Arrangement, the Purchaser will: (a) acquire all of the outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company; and (b) make a cash payment in satisfaction of outstanding secured indebtedness of the Company under the Company’s secured notes and credit facility.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Peyto Exploration & Development confirmed that the monthly dividend with respect to November 2019 of $0.02 per common share is to be paid on December 13, 2019, for shareholders of record on November 30, 2019. The ex-dividend date is November 28, 2019.

(Late Friday) Press Release - TORC Oil & Gas confirmed that a dividend of $0.025 per common share will be paid on December 16, 2019 to common shareholders of record on November 30, 2019. The ex-dividend date is November 28, 2019, with payment to be made in cash or common shares at the election of the shareholder.

Press Release - Touchstone Exploration provided production test results for the Coho-1 well on the Ortoire exploration block, onshore in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Over the current 37-hour flowback and production testing period, a total of 11.2 million cubic feet ("MMCF") of natural gas and 298 barrels of water have been recovered, including 37 barrels of load water. Water production averaged 23 barrels per MMCF of natural gas, significantly below the Company's expectations based on offset well data.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - KBR has been awarded a contract for Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) technology by Shenghong Refining Petrochemical (Lian Yun Gang) Co. Ltd., China. This is the first commercial VAM technology license secured under an alliance agreement between KBR and Showa Denko K.K. (SDK) to commercialize SDK's VAM technology.

Press Release - McDermott International announced it has been awarded a sizeable technology contract from Baltic Chemical Company (BCC) and a sizeable Extended Basic Engineering (EBE) contract from China National Chemical Engineering No. 7 Construction Company Limited (CC7). The ethane cracking project is owned by Baltic Chemical Complex LLC, a subsidiary of RusGazDobycha.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Patterson-UTI Energy announced that it has closed its previously announced registered underwritten public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.15% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 5.15% per year and will mature on November 15, 2029.

REFINERS

Press Release - HollyFrontier announced a series of strategic actions targeting growth, risk management and shareholder returns: a new renewable diesel unit project, regular dividend annual growth target and a new HollyFrontier share repurchase authorization. HollyFrontier plans to construct a new RDU at its Artesia refinery. The RDU will have a production capacity of approximately 125 million gallons a year and allow HollyFrontier to process soybean oil and other renewable feedstocks into renewable diesel. The RDU, along with corresponding rail infrastructure and storage tanks, is estimated to have a total capital cost of $350 million, and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022. In addition, on November 13, 2019, HollyFrontier announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, an increase of 6% from $0.33 per share the prior quarter, payable on December 11, 2019 to holders of record of common stock on November 27, 2019. Lastly, HollyFrontier's Board of Directors authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase program. This authorization replaces all existing share repurchase authorizations, of which there was approximately $281 million remaining.

(Late Friday) Press Release - A crude distillation unit remained idle at Marathon Petroleum's 585,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, for an inspection as part of a preventative maintenance program. The 225,000-bpd Pipestill 3B CDU was temporarily idled on Nov. 12 for the inspection and is expected to return to production sometime next week.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Keyera announced that it recently received a right of first refusal notice from an affiliate of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited in respect of Kinder Morgan's 50 percent interest in the Base Line Terminal.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Continuing last week’s momentum, Wall Street futures traded higher supported by surprise rate cut from Chinese central bank. European shares edged up on optimism around trade talks. Chinese and Japanese stocks also ended in the green. The dollar index inched down, while gold prices slipped amid risk-on trade. Oil prices edged down but held on to last week's gains on expectations that OPEC would extend production cuts.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

