Crude Tumbles on Demand Worries

Energy stocks are poised for a lower opening amid broad-based risk aversion as technology shares suffered their worst sell-off in more than five months last week and as oil prices suffered a 5th straight day of declines. Corporate news is light but today is the start of the Barclays energy conference which should bring heightened focus to energy shares.

WTI prices fell below $38, its 4th session of decline, which led to losses above 6%, pressured by concerns that a recovery in demand could weaken as coronavirus infections flare up around the world. Meanwhile, comments from Trump about scaling back economic ties are providing further pressure. On Monday, crude fell after Saudi Arabia’s state oil company Aramco cut the October official selling prices for its Arab light oil, a sign demand may be stuttering. “The price weakness is continuing today,” said Eugen Weinberg, analyst at Commerzbank. “We believe this is attributable first and foremost to demand concerns.”

Natural gas prices are under pressure as the market gears up for shoulder season.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Exxon Mobil completed restarting its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery on Tuesday following a shutdown for the passage of Hurricane Laura in late August, said sources familiar with plant operations. The refinery is the first of six on the U.S. Gulf coast shut by the storm to completely restart. Exxon shut the refinery on Aug. 25.

Press Release - ExxonMobil has made its 18th discovery offshore Guyana at the Redtail-1 well which will add to the previously announced estimated recoverable resource of more than 8 billion oil-equivalent barrels on the Stabroek Block.

Reuters - Ill-timed bets on rising demand have Exxon Mobil facing a shortfall of about $48 billion through 2021, according to a Reuters tally and Wall Street estimates, a situation that will require the top U.S. oil company to make deep cuts to its staff and projects.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Relase - The Board of Royal Dutch Shell announced the pounds sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments in respect of the second quarter 2020 interim dividend, which was announced on July 30, 2020 at US$0.16 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share.

Press Release - Total announced that it has notified its partners on August 19 about its resignation from its role of operator for five exploration blocks, located in the Foz do Amazonas Basin, 120 kilometers offshore Brazil. These exploration blocks are referenced as FZA-M-57, FZA-M-86, FZA-M-88, FZA-M-125 and FZA-M-127. Total has informed the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) of this decision, that opens a period of 6-months during which a new operator will be appointed and to whom the operated activities will be handed over. During this period, Total has the duty to continue monitoring all regulatory processes on behalf of its partners Petrobras and BP.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Following the August 14 incident at its Base Plant operations, in light of identified performance improvement opportunities at its Firebag operation, and bringing on the second train of production at Fort Hills, Suncor is providing an operational update and revised 2020 guidance. On August 16, 2020, Suncor reported it had experienced a fire at the secondary extraction facilities of its Base Plant mine. On August 29th, production was restored to 165,000 barrels per day (bbls/d) of mined bitumen. Although initial repairs can allow the mine to operate at full rates, production has been restricted to manage bitumen quality into the upgraders. Production is expected to continue to ramp up and will achieve full mining rates of approximately 300,000 bbls/d by the middle of the fourth quarter, as bitumen treatment facilities return to full operation. During this period of reduced production, selected maintenance activities, originally scheduled for later in the year, have been accelerated and are reflected in the updated production guidance. Repair costs are included within the corporate capital guidance; the majority of the repair costs are expected to be reimbursed through insurance proceeds to be received in 2021. Full year Oil Sands Operations cash operating costs guidance(1) has been revised to $28.00 – $31.00 per barrel.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - CNX Resources announced that it has issued a conditional notice to holders of its outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2022 of CNX's intent to redeem all of its outstanding 2022 Notes on or around October 8, 2020. The redemption is conditioned upon the consummation by CNX of an issuance of $200.0 million aggregate principal amount (or such other amount as determined by CNX in its sole discretion) of its 7.250% Senior Notes due 2027. This announcement does not form part of the Redemption Notice or otherwise constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the 2022 Notes.

Press Release - CNX Resources announced that it intends, subject to market and other conditions, to offer and sell to eligible purchasers $200.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.250% senior notes due 2027. The New Notes are being offered as additional notes under an indenture, dated March 14, 2019, pursuant to which CNX previously issued $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.250% senior notes due 2027.

Press Release - CNX Resources announced the following updates: CNX continues to execute on its commitment to generate long-term intrinsic value per share by generating free cash flow (FCF) per share on a regular basis and reducing its outstanding debt to further strengthen its balance sheet. The following is an update of key drivers in that effort. 2020 FCF(a) guidance increased to approximately $350 million from prior guidance of $300 million.

(Late Friday) Reuters - ConocoPhillips said it withdrew a request to extend flaring permits at 41 of its sites in West Texas. Flaring, the practice of deliberately burning unwanted gas, has become a concern for environmentalists and investors on fears that it exacerbates climate change by releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Press Release - Hess announced another oil discovery offshore Guyana at the Redtail-1 well, the 18th discovery on the Stabroek Block, which will add to the previously announced gross discovered recoverable resource estimate for the block of more than 8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Raymond James dropped coverage of Kosmos Energy.

MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Obsidian Energy announced that, further to our August 31, 2020 press release, we intend to make an offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Bonterra Energy Corp. for consideration consisting of two common shares of Obsidian Energy for each Bonterra Share.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - KBR and Johnson Matthey announced that they have signed an alliance agreement to license a groundbreaking ammonia-methanol co-production process that combines their market-leading ammonia and methanol technologies.

Press Release - PGS and Ocean Floor Geophysics have signed an agreement under which OFG has acquired the exclusive rights to use the hardware, software and intellectual property associated with the PGS towed streamer CSEM system. PGS receives shares in OFG as settlement for the transaction. The towed-streamer CSEM technology developed by PGS is a state-of-the-art system that allows for the acquisition of high-quality marine CSEM data in a fast and efficient manner. The system complements existing CSEM technology to permit a broad operating envelope.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Thermal Energy Partners, a developer of geothermal energy projects, and Schlumberger New Energy, a new Schlumberger business, announced that they have entered into an agreement to create GeoFrame Energy†, a geothermal project development company. GeoFrame Energy will leverage its partners' expertise to develop efficient and profitable geothermal power generation projects worldwide, providing reliable, renewable energy with both baseload and load following capabilities.

DRILLERS

Press Release - Transocean Ltd. announced that Transocean Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary, has received over $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of validly tendered Exchange Notes as of September 4, 2020, pursuant to its previously announced offers to exchange certain existing notes for up to an aggregate principal amount of $750 million of new 11.50% Senior Guaranteed Notes issued by Transocean Inc., pursuant to an Exchange Offer Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated August 10, 2020.

REFINERS

(Late Friday) Reuters - Marathon Petroleum has agreed to be the lead company in 2022 talks with the United Steelworkers union (USW) for a new national agreement covering U.S. refinery and chemical workers, said a USW official.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - NuStar Logistics, L.P., a wholly owned operating subsidiary ofNuStar Energy announced that it plans to conduct an offering of senior notes pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by NuStar Energy, as parent guarantor, and NuStar Pipeline Operating Partnership L.P., a wholly owned operating subsidiary of NuStar Energy, as affiliate guarantor. The net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for the repayment of indebtedness, including (1) all amounts outstanding under NuStar Logistics, L.P.’s term loan agreement and the related repayment premium and (2) a portion of borrowings outstanding under NuStar Logistics, L.P.’s revolving credit agreement. Amounts repaid under NuStar Logistics, L.P.’s revolving credit agreement may be reborrowed and used for the payment of $300 million aggregate principal amount of NuStar Logistics, L.P.’s 6.75% senior notes due 2021 at their maturity and for general partnership purposes.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index fell after a report said SoftBank made significant option purchases during a Wall Street rally since a coronavirus-driven crash in March. European shares slipped on fears that the UK was in danger of leaving the European Union without a trade agreement. China stocks closed higher, supported by heavyweight financials firms and Japanese stocks rose as investors focused on COVID-19 vaccine developments. Gold prices fell on a strong dollar but the metal held in a tight range buoyed by lingering economic concerns as investors awaited policy cues from the European Central Bank. Oil dipped on demand concerns.

