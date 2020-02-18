Crude Tumbles on Concerns over Coronavirus Impact on Demand

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a lower opening after last week’s flat performance and as broader markets tumble following Apple’s warning that it does not expect to meet its second-quarter forecast for revenue due to slower production and weaker demand as a result of the coronavirus.

Oil prices are lower, reversing last week’s gains, pressured by concerns over the impact on oil demand from the coronavirus outbreak in China and a lack of further action by OPEC and its allies to support the market. “This has spooked market players and triggered a sharp pullback in risk assets,” said Tamas Varga, of oil broker PVM, referring to Apple’s statement.

Natural gas prices are advancing strongly as weekend weather models trended colder and on value buying as the commodity hit the lowest closing price since 2001 in trading last week.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Friday) Reuters - Mexico's oil regulator fired 18 employees that formed part of a unit responsible for supervising some 100 exploration and production contracts won at auction by private companies including Exxon Mobil and BP. The unit also oversees plans for several hundred leases belonging to state oil company Pemex. The regulator, known as the National Hydrocarbons Commission or CNH, said in a statement the decision to terminate the 18 employees was due to a "lack of respect" for supervisors and not "adhering to the rules." The former employees are under investigation and the supervision of contracts will not be affected, the statement said.

(Saturday) Reuters - Egypt has reached initial agreements with five major energy firms to explore for oil and gas in deep waters in off its western coast on the Mediterranean, the petroleum minister said, the first such deals in that offshore region. The five companies are Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, BP, Total and Exxon Mobil, said Tarek El Molla told Sky News Arabia TV. He said the exploration and production agreements spanned seven concessions and had been signed with major companies because of the scale of investment needed. Exploratory drilling in the area would start in early 2021, he said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Monday) Press Release - Eni has announced a new oil discovery on the Saasken Exploration Prospect in Block 10, located in the mid-deep water of the Cuenca Salina in the Sureste Basin, offshore Mexico. According to preliminary estimates, the new discovery may contain between 200 and 300 million bbl of oil in place. Saasken-1 NFW well, which has led to the discovery, is the sixth consecutive successful well drilled by Eni offshore Mexico in the Sureste Basin. It is located approximately 65 km off the coast, and was drilled by the Valaris 8505 Semisub in a water depth of 340 m and reached a total depth of 3830 m.

(Monday) Press Release - Hoop, a circle as the symbol of circularity per excellence, is the project launched by Versalis, the Eni chemical company, for the development of a new technology to chemically recycle plastic waste. Versalis signed a joint development agreement with Italian engineering company, Servizi di Ricerche e Sviluppo (S.R.S.), which owns a pyrolysis technology that will be further developed to transform mixed plastic waste, which cannot be mechanically recycled, into raw material to produce new virgin polymers. Versalis will leverage its technological and industrial expertise to build a first plant with a capacity of 6,000 tonnes per year at the Mantova site, with a view to progressively scaling-up, starting from its sites in Italy.

(Monday) Reuters - The Italian government is leaning towards reappointing Claudio Descalzi as CEO of state-controlled oil firm Eni, provided he will work with a new board to speed up efforts to cut carbon emissions, four senior political sources told Reuters.

Reuters - An oil workers federation plans to appeal a decision by Brazil's labor court that declared a strike at state-run Petrobras illegal and abusive, according to a video released by the federation on social media. Brazil's Superior Labor Court (TST) authorized Petrobras to take disciplinary action against workers and their unions, allowing for them to be fined up to 500,000 reais ($115,058) per day if the strike continues.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell has temporarily suspended cargo liftings from its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility off northwest Australia while it works to restore production following an electrical trip on Feb. 2. "Work continues to restore full operations on Prelude, our floating LNG facility in Australia," the energy giant said in a statement. "The shipping schedule has been proactively adjusted, with cargos temporarily suspended," it said.

(Monday) Reuters - Shell Energy Europe Limited, the energy marketing and trading division of Royal Dutch Shell, has agreed a multi-year supply deal for power from a battery storage project in southwest England, the company said. The 100-megawatt (MW) power storage project is backed by China Huaneng Group and Chinese sovereign wealth fund CNIC, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. The two 50-MW batteries will enable Shell Energy Europe and its subsidiary Limejump to use renewable power in the area, the firm said. When fully charged, a 100-MW battery could hold 100 megawatt hours of electricity, enough to power about 10,000 homes for a day before being recharged.

(Monday) Reuters - Several top trading houses have rented millions of barrels of crude storage in South Korea this month to keep excess oil supplies after the coronavirus outbreak dampened demand in China, the world's largest importer, trading sources said. Supplies in the region are piling up after Chinese refineries cut output by about 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) over just two weeks. Trading firms Trafigura, Glencore and Mercuria as well as the trading division of Total have rented close to 15 million barrels of storage tanks from South Korea's state oil firm Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC), they said.

U.S. E&PS

MKM Partners downgraded Antero Resources to ‘Sell’ from ‘Buy’.

Oppenheimer dropped coverage of Callon Petroleum, Diamondback Energy, EOG Resources, Gulfport Energy, Matador Resources, Noble Energy, Oasis Petroleum, Occidental Petroleum, PDC Energy, Pioneer Natural Resources, QEP Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Whiting Petroleum.

Press Release - On 18 February 2020, Kosmos Energy filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concerning the entry into an LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement relating to the Greater Tortue/Ahmeyim Field located offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Press Release - Talos Energy announced full year 2020 operating and financial guidance. The Company also announced that it expects to close the previously announced acquisition of affiliates of ILX Holdings, among other entities on February 28, 2020. The Company expects to generate significant free cash flow in 2020, despite the recent commodity pullback. Talos expects its 2020 capital program, inclusive of the Acquired Assets, to be similar in size, or smaller, than the 2019 Talos stand-alone capital program, while benefiting from production contributions from the Acquired Assets and new wells commencing production throughout the year. The 2020 capital program will continue to focus on infrastructure-led, short-cycle projects, while allocating a portion of the program to high-impact exploration catalysts.

Press Release - Ultra Petroleum announced its borrowing base redetermination, fourth quarter 2019 production, and guidance for production and capital in 2020. On February 14, 2020, Ultra Resources, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Ultra entered into the Sixth Amendment to Credit Agreement. Pursuant to the Sixth Amendment and the spring borrowing base redetermination, which will take effect April 1, 2020, the Borrowing Base will be reduced to $1.075 billion, with $100 million commitment attributed to the Credit Agreement. In accordance with the previously disclosed Fifth Amendment to Credit Agreement, the commitment amount for the Credit Agreement is scheduled to automatically reduce to $120 million on February 29, 2020, from the current $200 million commitment. The adjustments to the commitment amount on February 29, 2020, and April 1, 2020, coincide with the Company’s anticipated reduction of the outstanding borrowings under the Credit Agreement.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Enerplus announced that a cash dividend in the amount of C$0.01 per share will be payable on March 16, 2020 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020. The ex-dividend date for this payment is February 27, 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - CGG announced that it has completed the wind-down and exit from its land seismic data acquisition business after completing its last land seismic acquisition contract in Tunisia. Following on from the company’s recently announced exits from seabed and marine data acquisition, this milestone marks the successful completion of CGG’s strategy to exit the seismic data acquisition business.

Press Release – Fluor disclosed preliminary select financial results for its fiscal year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 and announced a delay in the submission of full year financial statements. At year-end, Fluor’s cash plus current and marketable securities was $2.0 billion, up slightly from a year ago. Corporate G&A expense is expected to be $167 million, up from $118 million a year ago and primarily driven by foreign currency exchange losses as compared to foreign currency exchange gains a year ago. Full year financial results, when filed, are expected to include a non-cash charge of $668 million related to establishing a valuation allowance against net deferred-tax assets; non-cash impairments of $305 million; restructuring and other exit costs of $202 million, $84 million of which is non-cash; and non-cash expenses of $138 million related to the settlement of the U.K. pension plan. Full year new awards for 2019 were $12.6 billion, consisting of $3.7 billion in Energy & Chemicals, $1.9 billion in Mining & Industrial, $2.6 billion in Infrastructure & Power, $2.2 billion in Government, and $2.2 billion in Diversified Services. Consolidated backlog at year-end is expected to be $32.7 billion.

(Monday) Press Release - Fluor announced that it was recently awarded a contract to provide engineering, procurement and construction for a new 400 kilo-ton-per-annum adiponitrile (ADN) plant in Shanghai, China. The new ADN plant is part of INVISTA’s ongoing work at the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park where the company recently completed a 215 kilo-ton-per-annum hexamethylenediamine (HMD) plant and a 150 kilo-ton-per-annum nylon 6,6 polymer plant. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Reuters - Petrofac said its Emirati unit secured two contracts worth about $1.65 billion from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Petrofac Emirates will provide engineering and construction works for the Dalma gas development project, a part of the Ghasha ultra-sour gas concession which is central to ADNOC's objective of enabling gas self-sufficiency for the United Arab Emirates.

DRILLERS

(Monday) Press Release - Transocean reported net loss attributable to controlling interest of $51 million, $0.08 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. After consideration of these net favorable items, fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net loss was $263 million, or $0.43 per diluted share. Contract drilling revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2019, increased sequentially by $8 million, primarily due to rig reactivations, including of the ultra‑deepwater floaters Deepwater Mykonos and Deepwater Corcovado. The quarter was also favorably impacted by higher utilization on the rest of the company’s ultra‑deepwater fleet and a full quarter of revenues from the newbuild harsh environment floater Transocean Norge. These increases were partially offset by lower reimbursable revenue and lower revenue efficiency. Fourth quarter 2019 results reflected a non-cash revenue reduction of $47 million, compared to $48 million in the third quarter, from contract intangible amortization associated with the Songa and Ocean Rig acquisitions.

REFINERS

Goldman Sachs downgraded PBF Energy to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures and European shares dropped, after a revenue warning from Apple due to damage from the coronavirus outbreak sent shockwaves through markets. Asian shares also ended lower. The euro fell against the dollar after a German survey showed weakening investor confidence. Gold rose as traders sought safe havens fearing the coronavirus impact on businesses and global growth. Oil prices fell on demand concerns.

