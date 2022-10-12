Crude Trades Near the Flatline as Supply Concerns Contend with Strong Dollar

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the major averages. U.S. equity futures pared back gains and are expected to open flat after data showed producer prices rose more than expected which increased concerns about further interest rate hikes.

WTI and Brent crude oil are trading near the flatline as supply concerns try to outweigh a stronger greenback. Traders are cautious following the OPEC+ output cut, ahead of EIA inventory data that will be released later today. Also on the supply side, Transneft said it had received notice from Polish operator PERN about a leak on the Druzhba oil pipeline. Additionally, the U.S. dollar hit a 24-year high against the yen as concerns about higher rate hikes increased following the release of hotter-than-expected PPI data.

Natural gas futures rose this morning on forecasts for higher gas demand than previously expected and ongoing concerns about a possible rail strike.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

The French government ordered some staff at an Exxon Mobil depot back to work and warned a TotalEnergies' depot could be next, risking a wider conflict with trade unions as it battles to secure petrol supplies following weeks-long strikes. The government said it was requisitioning some staff at the Gravenchon-Port Jerome depot run by Exxon's Esso France business, where the hardline CGT union remains on strike despite an agreement between management and other unions over pay.

The French CGT union said it would challenge in court the upcoming government requisition notifications concerning staff at ExxonMobil's Gravenchon-Port Jerome petrol depot in Normandy.

Walkouts hitting ExxonMobil's Gravenchon-Port Jerome site in northern France will be extended, a CGT union representative said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Alkemy Capital Investments plc announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Tees Valley Lithium Ltd has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with bp Alternative Energy Investments Limited, a member of the bp plc group of companies, which is focused on the development of its large green-hydrogen electrolytic production facility in Teesside (HyGreen Teesside).

Dutch prosecutors said they will pursue a pollution case against NAM, a joint venture of Shell and ExxonMobil that operates gas fields in the Netherlands.

Exports from Nigeria's Forcados crude oil terminal will resume by the end of the month, Shell's local subsidiary SPDC said.

Schneider Electric, AVEVA, and Shell have formed a global strategic alliance to support their respective and wider sectors' transition to net-zero agendas. The organizations will explore opportunities to co-develop integrated end-to-end energy solutions designed to power the decarbonization of their customers in hard-to-abate industries, such as cement.

TotalEnergies said it will meet representatives from the hardline CGT union later in the day to discuss the situation in French refineries and a possible lifting of blockades.

A weeks-long strike at French refineries has become "unbearable" for the population and staff requisition at TotalEnergies' Dunkirk refinery in northern France cannot be ruled out, government spokesman Olivier Vern told reporters.

A strike at TotalEnergies' French refineries has been reconducted across all sites after the government warned it would requisition staff at some petrol depots to secure supplies following weeks-long strikes, French media report, citing the hardline CGT union. Strikers also reconducted the movement at Exxon Mobil's Port Jerome refinery despite the government threat to requisition staff at depots run by Exxon's Esso France unit, France Info and BFM TV said, also citing the CGT union.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Diamondback Energy announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire all leasehold interest and related assets of FireBird Energy LLC in exchange for 5.86 million shares of Diamondback common stock and $775 million of cash. The cash portion of this transaction is expected to be funded through a combination of cash on hand, borrowings under the Company’s credit facility and/or proceeds from a senior notes offering. The cash outlay at closing is expected to be approximately $700 million due to the expected Free Cash Flow to be generated on the asset between the effective date and expected closing date late in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Earthstone Energy announced that it has purchased 3,000,000 shares of Earthstone's Class A Common Stock for a total purchase price of approximately $44 million from certain affiliates of Warburg Pincus, LLC. Separately and concurrently with the Share Repurchase, Warburg Pincus sold 3,750,000 shares of Class A Common Stock under Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933. As of October 11, 2022, including the impact of the Share Repurchase, Earthstone's outstanding share count of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock is 139.7 million shares (including 105.4 million shares of Class A Common Stock). Including the impact of the Block Trade, Warburg Pincus owns approximately 12.9 million shares of Class A Common Stock, which represents approximately 9.3% of the total outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of the Company.

Enerplus announced the appointment of Ms. Sherri A. Brillon to its board of directors.

As per SEC filing, EQT said it expects to report a total loss on derivatives for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 of $1,627 million and $5,550 million, respectively. In addition, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, EQT expects to report $2,034 million and $4,673 million, respectively, of net cash settlements paid on derivatives.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc priced its upsized $435M offering of 3.625% convertible senior notes due 2029.

Citi downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to Neutral from Buy.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Granite announced that it has been awarded an approximately $11 million construction contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to construct a new bikeway and multipurpose path near Carpinteria, California. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s fourth quarter CAP.

Citi upgraded NOV to Buy from Neutral.

DRILLERS

Seadrill announced that the Company has received approval to relist its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SDRL". The Company expects the common shares to commence trading on or about Friday, October 14, 2022.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Scorpio Tankers announced that it has purchased its common shares in the open market. The Company purchased 49,615 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $39.82 per share as part of the Company’s securities repurchase program.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose, with investors eyeing key inflation data and minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting to gauge the rate-hike path. European stocks held steady, while the sterling recovered as the Bank of England reiterated that it would end its emergency bond-buying at the end of the week. Japanese stocks ended flat, with sliding tech companies countering gains in travel-related firms. The U.S. dollar was flat, while spot gold prices edged higher. Oil was higher, supported by supply concerns stemming from last week's OPEC+ cut to its production target.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.