Crude Trades Lower as China Industrial Output Growth Beats Expectations, Boosting Energy Demand Outlook

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed to lower start, weighed down by weakness in the underlying commodities while the broader index futures struggle to find direction. Investors will be gearing up for Wednesday when the Federal Reserve will deliver its decision on interest rates.

WTI and Brent are trading lower this morning and off overnight highs of $66.40 and $70.02, respectively. China's industrial output growth quickened in January-February, beating expectations, while its daily refinery throughput data rose 15% from the same period a year earlier, boosting the energy demand outlook at the world's largest oil importer. A rising dollar is adding to this morning’s weakness.

Natural gas futures are down more than 2% on forecasts for the next 10-days to be above-seasonal.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP published its new financial disclosure framework, comprising bp's new segmental reporting structure and associated disclosures. This new framework follows a significant review of bp's disclosures and will provide greater transparency against bp's strategic, financial and operational objectives. bp will begin reporting on the basis of the new framework with its first quarter 2021 results, expected on 27 April 2021.

HSBC upgraded ENI to Buy from Hold.

According to Reuters, Royal Dutch Shell is preparing to restart the crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 318,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery as early as Sunday night, said sources familiar with plant operations. The restart of the 270,000-bpd DU-2 CDU and the 70,000-bpd DU-1 CDU between Sunday night and Monday, assuming no setbacks, will begin the restart of all other units at the refinery, the sources said.

QGC Common Facilities Company Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shellannounced it has completed the sale of a 26.25% interest in the Queensland Curtis LNG (QCLNG) Common Facilities to Global Infrastructure Partners Australia for US$2.5 billion, following the receipt of regulatory approval.

According to Reuters, Total SE restarted the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Saturday, sources familiar with plant operations said on Sunday. In addition to restarting the 76,000-bpd FCC, Total also restarted the 5,000-bpd alkylation unit, the sources said.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has awarded a third Liquefied Natural Gas bunker supplier license to Total’s subsidiary in charge of worldwide bunkering activities, Total Marine Fuels Private Limited, for a five-year term starting January 1st, 2022.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Bonanza Creek Energy and HighPoint Resources announced the voting results of the Bonanza Creek and HighPoint special stockholder meetings in connection with the transactions pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 9, 2020, by and among Bonanza Creek, HighPoint and Boron Merger Sub, Inc. At the special meeting of Bonanza Creek stockholders held, 99.8% of the shares of Bonanza Creek common stock voting at the special meeting (approximately 86.8% of the total outstanding shares) were cast in favor of the issuance of Bonanza Creek common stock in connection with the Transaction.

BofA downgraded Continental Resources, EOG Resources, Cimarex Energy, and ConocoPhillips to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

Simmons Energy downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corp to Neutral from Overweight.

Simmons Energy downgraded Comstock Resources to Neutral from Overweight.

According to Bloomberg, HighPoint Resources filed for bankruptcy, setting in train a process that will result in the Denver-based shale oil producer being acquired by Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The driller filed a Chapter 11 petition in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, indicating its estimated liabilities to be up to $1 billion.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

CGG announced that CGG S.A., the parent company of the CGG group, launched an offering of senior secured notes due 2027 denominated in both U.S. dollars and euros in an aggregate principal amount equivalent to approximately US$1,200,000,000. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by certain subsidiaries of CGG S.A. CGG S.A. has also signed commitments for a US$100,000,000 revolving credit facility secured on the same collateral as the Notes on a super senior basis with pricing linked in part to greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.

KBR announced it has been awarded a $25 million contract to perform sustainment services for the Australian Defence Force Secure Deployed Networks, including Naval, Special Operations, Land and Coalition networks. These services include supply-chain management, identity and access management, and technical services to enable convergence of these networks.

Shawcor announced that its pipe coating division has secured a firm contract, pending project sanction, to provide a wet insulation coating system utilizing its proprietary ULTRA technology for a Development Project located in the North Sea. The conditional award was secured following a technology development program to extend Shawcor’s ULTRA™ platform. The value of the award is in the range of C$40-$45 million, pending final investment decision which is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021. The work is expected to be executed from Shawcor’s Okanger, Norway facility commencing in the third quarter of 2022.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were higher and U.S. Treasury yields hovered near a 13-month peak, on bets economic growth would accelerate even though investors became wary of the Federal Reserve and other key central bank meetings in the days ahead. European stocks rose on hopes of a strong economic rebound, calming concerns about quickening inflation and Asian shares inched higher on optimism around the passage of a massive U.S. stimulus package. The dollar gained as rising bond yields forced traders to cut their bearish dollar bets to four-month lows while gold prices edged up on prospects of higher inflation. Oil prices rose as data showed China's economic recovery accelerated at the start of 2021, boosting the energy demand outlook at the world's largest oil importer.

