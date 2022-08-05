Crude Swings on Supply Concerns, Recession Fears, Fall in Fuel Demand

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and in the broader equity indices as U.S. stock index futures weakened following the release of July jobs data.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are experiencing large swings in and out of positive territory, as investors continue to weigh ongoing supply concerns, fears over a possible recession, and a fall in fuel demand. Prices have come under pressure this week as the market has fretted over the impact of inflation on economic growth and demand, but signs of tight supply indicated by lingering backwardation kept a floor under prices. Supply concerns are expected to ratchet up closer to winter, with European Union sanctions banning seaborne imports of Russian crude and oil products set to take effect on Dec. 5.

Natural gas futures are down in early trading, extending yesterday’s declines which was driven by news that a federal report showed a bigger-than-expected injection into storage and forecasts for cooler weather that could reduce air-conditioning demand.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor announced that according to a socioeconomic study by Wood Mackenzie and Voar Energy, if sanctioned Rosebank is estimated to create £8.1bn of direct investment, of which £6.3bn is likely to be invested in UK-based businesses. Over the lifetime of the project, Rosebank will generate a total of £24.1 billion of gross value add (GVA), comprised of direct, indirect and induced economic impacts.

Equinor's Rosebank oil and gas field in the British North Sea will need capital expenditure of about 4.3 billion pounds ($5.22 billion), Equinor's UK upstream chief Arne Guertner told Reuters.

Petrobras informed that it received an official letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) answering questions sent by the Company's management concerning the nomination of candidates by the controlling shareholder to the Board of Directors (BD) for the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 08/19/2022.

TotalEnergies and ENEOS have received final merger clearance and have completed the joint venture agreement to develop 2 GW of onsite B2B solar projects across Asia over the next five years.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Suncor Energy's adjusted operating earnings increased to $3.814 billion ($2.71 per common share) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $722 million ($0.48 per common share) in the prior year quarter, primarily due to significantly higher crude oil and refined product realizations reflecting the improved business environment in the current quarter, combined with higher upstream production and refinery throughput. Suncor's net earnings increased to $3.996 billion ($2.84 per common share) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $868 million ($0.58 per common share) in the prior year quarter. Adjusted funds from operations increased to $5.345 billion ($3.80 per common share) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.362 billion ($1.57 per common share) in the prior year quarter. Subsequent to the second quarter of 2022, the company reached an agreement for the sale of its Norway assets, pending regulatory approval, for gross proceeds of approximately $410 million (Canadian dollar equivalent), before closing adjustments and other closing costs. The sale is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022, with an effective date of March 1, 2022. The sale process for the company's wind and solar assets is progressing, with a sale expected to close early in 2023. Based on interest received in the company's E&P assets in the U.K., the company has also commenced a sale process for its entire U.K. E&P portfolio.

Suncor Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share on its common shares, payable September 26, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2022.

Sval Energi has announced that the company has signed an agreement with Suncor Energy to acquire its Norwegian subsidiary Suncor Energy Norge AS.

U.S. E&PS

Earthstone Energy announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net income attributable to Earthstone Energy was $144.9 million, or $1.46 per Diluted Share. Net income was $218.0 million, or $1.60 per Adjusted Diluted Share. Adjusted net income was $175.7 million, or $1.29 per Adjusted Diluted Share.

Enerplus reported second quarter 2022 cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow of $250.9 million and $297.4 million, respectively, compared to $110.5 million and $150.0 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021. Cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow increased from the prior year period primarily due to higher realized commodity prices. Adjusted funds flow was $297.4 million in the second quarter, which exceeded capital spending of $132.9 million, generating free cash flow of $164.5 million. Enerplus reported second quarter 2022 net income of $244.4 million, or $0.99 per share (diluted), compared to a net loss of $50.9 million, or $0.20 per share (diluted), in the same period in 2021. Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $172.3 million, or $0.70 per share (diluted), compared to $54.7 million, or $0.21 per share (diluted), during the same period in 2021. Based on strong operating and financial performance through the first half of 2022 and to date, a robust free cash flow outlook, and the recently announced divestment of assets in Canada, Enerplus is increasing its return of capital to shareholders. Under its updated framework, the Company plans to return at least 60% of its free cash flow to shareholders (from 50% previously) commencing in the second half of 2022 and continuing through 2023. Enerplus is also increasing its minimum 2022 return of capital commitment to $425 million, from $350 million previously.

Enerplus announced that it has received Board approval to increase the amount of its quarterly dividend by 16%. The September 2022 quarterly cash dividend will be in the amount of US$0.05 per share and payable on September 15, 2022 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2022. The ex-dividend date for this payment is August 30, 2022.

EOG Resources reported second quarter 2022 results. The Company earned adjusted net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.74 per share. The Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share on EOG's common stock. The special dividend will be payable September 29, 2022, to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2022. Consistent with its past practice for the third quarter regular dividend, the Board will consider the quarterly regular dividend in September.

TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources to Buy from Hold.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Southwestern Energy recorded net income of $1.2 billion, or $1.05 per diluted share, primarily due to the mark-to-market impact of unsettled derivatives. Excluding this and other one-time items, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $368 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $822 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $427 million, net cash flow (non-GAAP) was $754 million and free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $169 million.

Talos Energy announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Revenue was $519.1 million, driven by realized prices (excluding hedges) of $108.03 per barrel for oil, $37.79 per barrel for natural gas liquids and $8.00 per thousand cubic feet for natural gas. Net Income was $195.1 million, or $2.33 Net Income per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income was $100.6 million, or $1.20 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Compass Minerals reported fiscal 2022 third-quarter results. The Company achieved revenue of $215 million, an 8% year-over-year increase.

Fluor announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Revenue for the quarter was $3.3 billion and net income from continuing operations attributable to Fluor was $66 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. Consolidated segment profit for the quarter was $108 million compared to $95 million in the second quarter of 2021. Results for the quarter include charges on the Gordie Howe legacy infrastructure project. Results also reflect higher than anticipated tax expenses, currency fluctuations and include contributions from Stork and AMECO. Excluding the results of these entities that continue to be marketed for sale together with certain other adjustments outlined in the reconciliation table at the end of this release, adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.13.

Forum Energy Technologies announced second quarter 2022 revenue of $172 million, an increase of $17 million from the first quarter 2022. Net income for the quarter was $9 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $9 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2022. Excluding special items, adjusted net loss was $0.73 per diluted share in the second quarter 2022 compared to an adjusted net loss of $2.00 per diluted share in the first quarter 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $15.5 million in the second quarter 2022, an increase of approximately $7 million from the first quarter 2022.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Summit Midstream Partners, LP announced its financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2022, including a net loss of $91.8 million, adjusted EBITDA of $50.5 million and DCF of $25.6 million. SMLP also recognized an impairment of $84.5 million related to the sale of its Lane Gathering and Processing System in the Delaware Basin. Operated natural gas throughput from wholly owned assets averaged 1,200 million cubic feet per day and liquids throughput averaged 54 thousand barrels per day. Total quarterly natural gas gathering volume throughput, including SMLP's proportionate share from OGC and Double E, decreased 32 MMcf/d relative to the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to approximately 55 MMcf/d of reductions resulting from maintenance activities and wells temporarily shut-in behind the Northeast segment, partially offset by nearly 70% volume growth behind Double E. Natural gas volumes benefited from 8 new wells brought online behind our wholly owned systems and 6 new wells brought online behind our Ohio Gathering joint venture during the quarter. Second quarter 2022 liquids volume decreased by 11 Mbbl/d, or 16.9% relative to the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to severe winter weather in North Dakota and no new wells brought online during the quarter.

TC Energy and the CFE, Mexico's state-owned electric utility, have agreed to forge a strategic alliance to accelerate the development of natural gas infrastructure in the central and southeast regions of Mexico. TC Energy and the CFE have agreed to consolidate previous TSAs executed between TC Energy's Mexico-based subsidiary TGNH and the CFE in connection with our natural gas pipeline assets in central Mexico under a single, U.S. dollar-denominated take-or-pay contract that extends through 2055. This new TSA will also govern related new infrastructure projects to be developed in conjunction with the CFE.

TC Energy announced that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank, pursuant to which the underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 28,400,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $63.50 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of approximately $1.8 billion. The Common Shares will be offered to the public in Canada and the United States through the underwriters and their affiliates.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were little changed as investors awaited the monthly jobs data for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the Fed. European shares slipped as lower crude prices weighed on energy stocks. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei ended higher, supported by upbeat corporate earnings and gains in information technology companies helped China's stocks end in the green.The dollar edged up, and gold prices dipped.

