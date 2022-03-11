Crude Swings on Continued Supply Concerns, Still on Track for Weekly Decline

The energy sector is set for a lower start, as oil prices and energy receded modestly following strength in the broader equity indices after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were "certain positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine. Risk sentiment improved following the comments, and is aiding broader equities while energy and oil move lower in the opposing direction.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are swinging between gains and losses in early trading on continued concerns about supply disruptions for Russian oil and oil products, but are still on track for their biggest weekly decline since November. Oil prices have pulled back a bit this week on hopes that some producing countries may act to increase supply and fears about escalating bans on Russian oil persist. In the near term, supply gaps are unlikely to be filled by extra output from members of OPEC+ as some OPEC+ producers, including Angola and Nigeria, have struggled to meet their production targets, further limiting the group's ability to offset Russian supply losses. OPEC+ heavyweights Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which both bear grudges against Washington, have snubbed U.S. pleas to use their spare output capacity to tame rampant crude prices which threaten global recession after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Norwegian state oil company Equinor has stopped trading Russian oil as it winds down operations there in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Natural gas futures are higher in early trading as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows above-normal temps from the Eastern Seaboard westward to the Plains, especially for parts of the Mid-Atlantic States, OH Valley and southern Great Lakes. Above-normal temps are also likely for the southwestern US.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

JPMorgan downgraded Chevron to Underweight from Neutral.

ExxonMobil has unveiled plans to capture and reuse carbon dioxide from its operations in Australia’s offshore Gippsland basin.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni and BP are near a deal to raise around $2.5 billion in financing to merge their oil and gas operations in Angola and close to a separate agreement for Eni to buy stakes in Algerian gas plants, three sources told Reuters.

Brazil Economy minister Paulo Guedes welcomed the Senate's approval of two bills aimed at curbing fuel price hikes, saying the government did not want to interfere in the state-run oil company Petrobras' pricing policy.

Stellantis and TotalEnergies' Automotive Cells Company venture inaugurates electric cars batteries centre in Nersac.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

As per SEC filing, on March 5, 2022, the Board of Talos Energy made a one-time decision to cancel the outstanding PSUs granted in each of 2020 and 2021 currently heldby the individuals identified as the Company’s Named Executive Officers in the proxy statement filed with respect to the 2021 annual meetingof stockholders and listed in the table below. In connection with this cancellation, the Board granted a number of restricted share units equalto the target number of PSUs granted to the Named Executive Officers in each of 2019, 2020, and 2021, since each ofthese awards was materially impacted by the Apollo Sales.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

CES Energy Solutions announced the Company's results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Further, CES announced that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.016 per common share on April 15, 2022 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022. CES announced strong Q4 2021 financial results, demonstrating record quarterly revenues and another consecutive quarter of solid margins and surplus free cash flow generation. The Company continues to focus on strategic investments in working capital as supply chain constraints persist, while preserving a strong balance sheet and liquidity metrics in the current rising cost environment. Revenue for the quarter was $367.8 million, representing a sequential increase of $53.4 million or 17.0% over $314.4 million in Q3 2021, and Adjusted EBITDAC was $47.8 million, representing a $5.8 million or 13.8% increase over $42.0 million in Q3 2021. CES generated annual revenue of $1,196.4 million, an increase of $308.4 million or 34.7% from $888.0 million in 2020, and Adjusted EBITDAC of $156.2 million, compared to $102.2 million in 2020.

TD Securities downgraded ShawCor to Hold from Buy.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

MPLX announced that it has priced $1,500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 4.950% senior notes due 2052 in an underwritten public offering. The Notes were offered at a price to the public of 98.982% of par.

SEACOR Marine Holdings announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $48.0 million, operating loss was $14.7 million, and direct vessel profit was $12.9 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $36.0 million, operating loss of $16.9 million, and DVP of $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures moved sharply higher after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were certain "positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine. European shares also jumped, recouping losses from the previous session's slump. In Asian equity markets, Japan's Nikkei recorded its worst week since late November and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped to its lowest close in over five-and-a-half years. The dollar climbed to a five-year high on the Japanese yen as markets prepare for Fed tightening. In commodity markets, oil prices rose on continued concerns about supply disruptions, while gold prices slipped.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.