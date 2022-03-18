Crude Swings as Market Volatility Continues

The energy sector is set for a mixed to lower start as oil prices remained roughly unchanged after slim progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine raised the specter prolonged disruption to oil supply. The supply crunch from traders avoiding Russian barrels, stuttering nuclear talks with Iran, dwindling oil stockpiles and worries about a surge of COVID-19 cases in China hitting demand have combined to produce a rollercoaster ride for crude this week. Today is Quadruple Witching, the expiration of stock and index futures and options, along with quarterly rebalancing of the S&P indexes which has the potential to add additional volatility to the equity markets.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are swinging in and out of gains and losses in early trading as the volatility has scared players out of the oil market, which in turn is likely to exacerbate price swings. Oil prices have pulled back as both benchmark contracts are set to end the week down more than 4%, after having traded in a $16 range. Prices have dropped from 14-year highs hit nearly two weeks ago. OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to 136% in February from 129% in January, missing its target by over 1 million barrels per day, as an already tight oil market braces for major Russian disruption. The IEA assessed that OPEC+ was producing 1.1 million bpd below target last month and said oil markets could lose three million bpd of Russian oil from April amid Western sanctions on Moscow and buyer reluctance to purchase Russian crude. As a result, the IEA urged consumers to travel less, share transport and drive more slowly, part of a 10-point plan to cut oil use as Russia's invasion of Ukraine deepens concerns about supply. The recommendations - which include lower speed limits, working from home, car-free days in cities, cheaper public transport and more carpooling - could cut oil demand by 2.7 million barrels a day within four months.

Natural gas futures are lower in early trading as preliminary estimates for storage week-ending today has a draw of (55) to (65) Bcf which compares to the 5-year average of (62) Bcf. Data incorporating 5 of 7 days in that pending report had total supply averaging 98.1 Bcf/d, down (0.9) Bcf/d w/w while total demand averaged 110.5 Bcf/d, +2.9 Bcf/d w/w. Dry gas production was lower w/w while net Canada imports and LNG feedgas flows were roughly unchanged. NOAA 6-10 and 8-14 day forecasts Thursday afternoon were colder d/d.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP's board recommended investors vote against a shareholder resolution filed by Dutch activist group Follow This urging the British energy company to accelerate its energy transition strategy.

Equinor said it expects renewable sources to account for about 10% of its energy output in 2030 despite a sharp increase in investment, while oil and gas will make up the remaining 90%.

Shell released an updated plan for the development of the Jackdaw gas field in the British North Sea which the regulators had initially rejected last year on environmental grounds.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Suncor Energy announced that Mike MacSween, the current executive vice president, Mining and Upgrading, is retiring early from Suncor on April 14, 2022.

Suncor Energy said it is shutting down a portion of its 103,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Commerce City, Colorado following an equipment malfunction.

U.S. E&PS

Enerplus announced the appointment of Mr. Mark A. Houser to its board of directors.

1PointFive, a subsidiary of Occidental's Oxy Low Carbon Ventures business, announced the sale of 400,000 tonnes of carbon removal credits from its planned first Direct Air Capture (DAC) facility using Carbon Engineering’s DAC solution to aerospace leader Airbus.

The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee is preparing to call on the chief executives of three oil companies to testify at a hearing next month amid an increase in gasoline prices, Politico reported. The panel is expected to ask the CEOs of EOG Resources, Devon Energy and Occidental Petroleum to appear on April 5, the news outlet said, citing a draft news release.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: "CLB US" and Euronext Amsterdam: "CLB NA") and Talos Energy have announced a strategic alliance to provide technical evaluation and assurance for carbon capture and sequestration ("CCS") opportunities. The alliance combines Core Lab's market-leading reservoir description and optimization technologies with Talos's expertise in subsurface characterization and engineering.

Stifel initiated coverage on KBR with a Buy rating.

Select Energy Services announced that it has successfully transitioned its existing Asset-Backed Loan facility into a Sustainability-Linked Loan facility, while extending the facility through March of 2027. Under the terms of the amended facility, Select will receive pricing benefits for achieving ambitious targets associated with escalating volumes of produced water recycled through its fixed facilities and operating substantially more safely than industry peers, or pay higher fees for failing to hit those targets.

DRILLERS

Noble and The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) announced the executive management team to be effective after the closing of the business combination announced on November 10, 2021. The combined company will have a proven management team led by Robert W. Eifler as President and Chief Executive Officer. Other members of the executive management team for the combined company will include: Richard B. Barker – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; William E. Turcotte – Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary; Joey M. Kawaja – Senior Vice President – Operations; Caroline Alting – Senior Vice President - Operational Excellence; Blake A. Denton – Senior Vice President – Marketing and Contracts; Marika Reis – Chief Innovation Officer; Mikkel Ipsen – Vice President of Human Resources; Kirk T. Atkinson – Head of HSE; Claus Bachmann – Vice President of Operations – North Sea; Matthew J. Brodie – Vice President of Operations – Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific; Garth Pulkkinen – Vice President of Operations – Americas.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Targa Resources announced that it has executed agreements to acquire Southcross Energy Operating LLC and its subsidiaries in South Texas for $200 million.

As per SEC filing, Antero Midstream filed for a mixed shelf. The size was not disclosed.

Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources to Buy from Neutral.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were down, mirroring European equities, as investors focused on Russia-Ukraine peace talks that have shown no tangible progress so far. Asian shares ended higher, with Japan’s Nikkei posting its biggest weekly gain in nearly two years. A stronger dollar hurt gold prices. Oil prices extended their gains amid supply concerns. Existing home sales data for February is scheduled to release later in the day.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.