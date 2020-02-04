Crude Surges on Hopes for Deeper OPEC Supply Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are up in the pre-market as oil prices surge on reports that OPEC+ is looking at deeper output cuts than previously indicated. Among mega caps, ConocoPhillips and BP reported results and are exhibiting pre-market strength on enhanced shareholder returns. Conoco upped its existing buyback program and BP increased its dividend. Broader index futures are strongly higher and provide more support on news of Chinese monetary stimulus.

News that OPEC might cut oil output by an additional 800K to 1 million barrels per day is causing a spike in oil prices, although Russia expressed sentiment that now is the right time in the market to do so. The spread of the coronavirus continued to pressure oil demand estimates as well as oil price forecasts as yet more flights were cancelled. “Any changes in supply policy ... will be decided on the basis of their assessment of the duration of the impact of the coronavirus”, BNP Paribas global head of commodity strategy Harry Tchilinguirian told the Reuters Global Oil Forum. “If the producer group believes the outbreak to be contained with effects tapering out after a short period like SARS, they have the option to stand pat and weather the lower price environment and until demand returns.”

Natural gas prices are accelerating in tandem with oil prices ahead of cooler temperatures.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - BP reported its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. For the full year, underlying replacement cost (RC) profit* was $9,990 million, compared with $12,723 million in 2018. RC profit was $3,515 million for the full year, compared with $9,986 million in 2018. For the fourth quarter, underlying RC profit was $2,567 million, compared with $3,477 million in 2018. BP's profit for the fourth quarter and full year was $19 million and $4,026 million respectively, compared with $766 million and $9,383 million for the same periods in 2018. Additionally, BP announced a quarterly dividend of 10.5 cents per ordinary share ($0.63 per ADS), which is expected to be paid on 27 March 2020. The corresponding amount in sterling will be announced on 16 March 2020. BP repurchased 184 million ordinary shares at a cost of $1,171 million in the fourth quarter, totalling 235 million ordinary shares at a cost of $1,511 million (including fees and stamp duty) for the full year. In January 2020, the share buyback programme had fully offset the impact of scrip dilution since the third quarter 2017.

Press Release - BP, as operator and on behalf of co-venturer Shell, announced encouraging early production from the Alligin field in the west of Shetland region, offshore UK. Alligin forms part of the Greater Schiehallion Area and has been developed as a two-well subsea tieback into the existing Schiehallion and Loyal subsea infrastructure and the Glen Lyon floating, production, storage, offload (FPSO) vessel.

Reuters - Britain's aviation industry has set out plans to reach a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, even with the building of a third runway at Heathrow airport which is expected to drive up flight numbers. The plans were published by the Sustainable Aviation coalition of companies in the British sector, including engine-maker Rolls Royce, airline easyJet, BP's aviation fuel arm AirBP and planemaker Airbus.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell said it has temporarily suspended production at its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility off northwest Australia following an electrical trip on Feb. 2. Work is under way to restore full operations, a spokeswoman told Reuters. "Due to some technical issues, there was a delay in starting up the back-up diesel generators which impacted certain amenities on board. These issues are being resolved, and we have made the proactive decision to temporarily reduce the number of people on board," she said.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Cabot Oil & Gas provided an operational update for the fourth quarter of 2019 and announced updated 2020 guidance. Additionally, the Company provided an update on its share repurchase program. Cabot expects production for the fourth quarter of 2019 to be approximately 2,457 million cubic feet equivalent (Mmcfe) per day, exceeding the high-end of the Company's guidance range for the quarter. Natural gas price realizations, including the impact of derivatives, are expected to be $2.15 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of derivatives, natural gas price realizations for the quarter are expected to be $2.05 per Mcf, representing a $0.45 discount to NYMEX settlement prices. Additionally, Cabot expects to incur between $160 and $170 million of capital expenditures during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Press Release - ConocoPhillips reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.7 billion, or $0.65 per share, compared with fourth-quarter 2018 earnings of $1.9 billion, or $1.61 per share. Excluding special items, fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings were $0.8 billion, or $0.76 per share, compared with fourth-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings of $1.3 billion, or $1.13 per share. Special items for the current quarter included primarily a non-cash impairment related to a planned Lower 48 disposition, partially offset by an unrealized gain on Cenovus Energy equity. Full-year 2019 earnings were $7.2 billion, or $6.40 per share, compared with full-year 2018 earnings of $6.3 billion, or $5.32 per share. Excluding special items, full-year 2019 adjusted earnings were $4.0 billion, or $3.59 per share, compared with full-year 2018 adjusted earnings of $5.3 billion, or $4.54 per share.

DRILLERS

(Late Monday) Press Release - Helmerich & Payne reported income of $31 million or $0.27 per diluted share from operating revenues of $615 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $41 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, on revenues of $649 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The net income per diluted share for the first fiscal quarter of 2020 and the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019 include $0.14 and $(0.01), respectively, of after-tax gains and losses comprised of select items. Net cash provided by operating activities was $112 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $196 million for the fourth fiscal quarter of fiscal 2019.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Monday) Reuters - Enbridge said it is pleased with the ruling by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) that the Line 3 Replacement Project (L3RP)'s second revised Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) is adequate. The MPUC also reaffirmed L3RP's applications for a certificate of need and pipeline routing permit.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures were trading in the green, in line with global equity markets after Chinese measures to minimise the economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic stoked investors' risk appetite. A rally in resource and mining stocks also supported European shares. Gold fell as the dollar firmed. Oil prices were higher amid hopes for new output curbs from OPEC and its allies to offset any potential drop in demand. Investors will watch earnings from Walt Disney and Ford Motor. U.S. factory orders data is scheduled to be released later in the day.

