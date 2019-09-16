Crude Surges after Attack on Saudi Facility Disrupts Output

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a strong open, tracking a +10% spike in oil prices triggered by an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil facility this weekend which halved the Kingdom’s production, while lower U.S. stock index futures weighed down by geopolitical tensions capped a lid to the upside.

Oil prices surged nearly 20% but off overnight highs while Brent crude posting its biggest intraday gain since the Gulf War in 1991. The attack on state-owned producer Saudi Aramco's crude-processing facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais cut output by 5.7 million barrels per day. The company has not given a timeline for the resumption of full output. Two sources briefed on Aramco's operations said a full return to normal production volumes "may take months." President Donald Trump said he had approved the release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve if needed and is “Locked and Loaded” for a potential response to the attack.

Natural gas futures are higher by ~2%, rising in tandem with oil prices.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - ExxonMobil said it made an oil discovery on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana at the Tripletail-1 well in the Turbot area. The discovery adds to the previously announced estimated recoverable resource of more than 6 billion oil-equivalent barrels on the Stabroek Block. Tripletail-1 encountered approximately 108 feet (33 meters) of a high-quality oil bearing sandstone reservoir. Tripletail-1, drilled in 6,572 feet (2,003 meters) of water, is located approximately 3 miles (5 kilometers) northeast of the Longtail discovery. After completion of operations at Tripletail, the Noble Tom Madden drillship will next drill the Uaru-1 well, located approximately 6 miles (10 kilometers) east of the Liza field.

Reuters - Pertamina said it is set to receive its first purchase of crude oil fromExxonMobil Indonesian unit's entitlement in Cepu Block on Sept 20. Pertamina's first purchase will be 600,000 barrels.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras announced the expiration and expiration date results of the previously announced offers to exchange (the "Exchange Offers"), by its wholly-owned subsidiary Petrobras Global Finance B.V., relating to seven series of its outstanding notes (the "Old Notes"). The Exchange Offers and related offers to purchase for cash previously announced (the "Cash Offers" and together with the Exchange Offers, the "Offers"), expired at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on September 13, 2019 (the "Expiration Date") and are expected to settle on September 18, 2019 (such date and time with respect to an Offer, as the same may be extended with respect to such Offer, the "Settlement Date").

(Late Friday) Press Release - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras announced the pricing terms of the previously announced offers to exchange and related offers to purchase for cash, by its wholly-owned subsidiary Petrobras Global Finance B.V., relating to seven series of its outstanding notes. The coupon for the New Notes was also determined and is equal to 5.093% per annum.

Reuters - TEESS, a 50/50 joint venture company, established by Total, and Envision Group, launched its commercial activity to develop on site distributed generation solar projects for B2B customers in China.

U.S. E&PS

KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Centennial Resource Development, SM Energy, and Whiting Petroleum to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Sector Weight.’

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Centennial Resource Development to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold.’

Press Release - Hess announced a discovery at the Tripletail-1 well on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana. Tripletail-1 encountered approximately 108 feet (33 meters) of a high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoir. Tripletail-1, drilled in 6,572 feet (2,003 meters) of water, is located approximately 3 miles (5 kilometers) northeast of the Longtail discovery. After completion of operations at Tripletail, the Noble Tom Madden drillship will next drill the Uaru-1 well, located approximately 6 miles (10 kilometers) east of the Liza Field.

Press Release - Occidental Petroleum announced the expiration and final results of (i) the offers to exchange any and all validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted notes of the 23 series of notes (collectively, the “Old Notes”) for the new notes of a corresponding series to be issued by Occidental (collectively, the “Oxy Notes”) and cash and (ii) the related solicitation of consents (together with the offers to exchange, the “Exchange Offers”) being made by Occidental on behalf of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Anadarko Holding Company, as successor in interest to Union Pacific Resources Group Inc., Anadarko Finance Company and Kerr-McGee Corporation to adopt certain proposed amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the terms of the indentures governing the Old Notes (the “Old Notes Indentures”).

Press Release - Ring Energy announced the appointment of Ms. Regina Roesener to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Roesener is an independent Director.

CANADIAN E&PS

BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy, and Seven Generations Energy to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform.’

(Late Friday) Press Release - Peyto Exploration & Development confirmed that the monthly dividend with respect to September 2019 of $0.02 per common share is to be paid on October 15, 2019, for shareholders of record on September 30, 2019. The ex-dividend date is September 27, 2019.

Press Release - Surge Energy confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on October 15, 2019 in respect of September 2019 production, for the shareholders of record on September 30, 2019 will be $0.008333 per share.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Friday) Press Release - Basic Energy Services announced that T.M. “Roe” Patterson, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of its board of directors, notified the Company that he plans to transition away from the Company to pursue other business opportunities. The Company has begun an executive search for a new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Patterson will continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of Basic, and as a member of the Board, while the Company conducts a search for his successor, and will remain with Basic in an advisory capacity for a period of time after his replacement is chosen to facilitate an orderly transition. Once his successor is chosen, Mr. Patterson will resign from his position on the Board as well. Additionally, the Company announced that Julio Quintana, a current independent director of the Company, will take on the additional role of Chairman of the Board, effective September 13, 2019. imothy Day, who has served as a member of the Board and Chairman since 2016, will continue to serve as a director of the Company and as chair of the Compensation Committee of the Board.

Barclays downgraded Halliburton to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight.’

Barclays upgraded Schlumberger to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight.’

DRILLERS

(Late Friday) Press Release - Noble Corporation announced that Adam C. Peakes, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer resigned effective September 9, 2019. A search for Mr. Peakes' replacement has begun. In the interim, Mr. Peakes' direct reports, including those individuals responsible for the Company's Treasury and Financial Reporting activities, will report directly to Julie J. Robertson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Corporation plc.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Oil prices climbed, while Wall Street futures along with European shares slid after an attack on crude facilities in Saudi Arabia shut about 5% of the world's supply and fuelled worries over global growth. In Asia, Hong Kong stocks dipped following clashes and protests over the weekend, while Chinese shares ended in the positive territory on easing Sino-U.S. trade frictions. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies. Gold prices gained with investors seeking refuge in safe-haven assets. New York Fed Manufacturing data is due for release later in the day.

