Oil

Crude stocks edge up, fuel inventories down - EIA

Contributor
David Gaffen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DRONE BASE

U.S. crude stocks rose last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 1 million barrels in the week to Nov. 5, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 2.1 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 34,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 343,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.4 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 1.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2 million barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million barrels drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 192,000 barrels per day.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)

((david.gaffen@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6064; Reuters Messaging: david.gaffen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Energy

Latest Oil Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular