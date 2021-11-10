Crude stocks edge up, fuel inventories down - EIA

Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 1 million barrels in the week to Nov. 5, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 2.1 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 34,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 343,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.4 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 1.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2 million barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million barrels drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 192,000 barrels per day.

