Crude Steady as Supply Disruptions Balance Omicron Worries

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and in the major equity futures which were down after posting losses for their first week of the new year and as U.S. Treasury yields climbed a new two-year high. The retreat comes ahead of a busy week on the economic data front, highlighted by key inflation data as well as a confirmation hearing for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are down modestly in early trading, steadying following Friday’s retreat as supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya offset worries stemming from the rapid global rise in Omicron infections. Prices are also drawing some support from a OPEC+ report showing rising global demand and lower-than-expected supply additions from the group. After protests disrupted train lines and hit production last week, Kazakhstan's largest oil venture Tengizchevroil said it was gradually increasing production to reach normal rates. Pipeline maintenance in meanwhile Libya pushed production down to 729,000 barrels per day from a high of 1.3 million bpd last year.

Natural gas futures jumped over 6% this morning, supported by cold weather forecast in key consuming regions that should spur demand and further gains in the European prices as a pipeline that usually sends gas from Russia to Europe was stuck in reverse after three weeks.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP p.l.c. announced that it is to commence a share buyback programme to repurchase ordinary shares in the capital of the Company. The purpose of the Programme is to reduce the issued share capital of the Company to offset the expected dilution from the vesting of awards under employee share schemes, as announced by the Company on 27 April 2021, 3 August 2021 and 2 November 2021. The maximum amount allocated to the Programme is around $500 million for a period up to and including 7 February 2022.

Egypt has awarded BP Plc and Eni Spa a gas exploration concession in the eastern Mediterranean, BP's North Africa manager Karim Alaa said in a statement on Monday, Reuters reported. Each company has a 50% stake in the 3,200 square kilometre (1,236 square mile) concession located off Port Said, he said.

Eni has been awarded five new exploration licenses by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum. The licenses, four of which as Operator, are in the Egyptian offshore and onshore, and follow the successful participation to the 2021 competitive "Egypt International Bid Round for Petroleum Exploration and Exploitation" which was previously announced by the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company through the Egypt Exploration and Production Gateway.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

BMO upgraded Antero Resources to Outperform from Market Perform. Meanwhile, the firm downgraded Talos Energy to Market Perform from Outperform.

W&T Offshore announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire working interests in and operatorship of oil and gas producing properties in Federal shallow waters in the central region of the Gulf of Mexico for total cash consideration of $47 million, subject to normal and customary post-effective date adjustments.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Schlumberger is adjusting operations planning as COVID-19 infections have soared among its U.S. workforce, the company said on Friday. Schlumberger has had around 14 employees per day test positive for the viru

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced that its affiliate has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Navitas Midstream Partners, LLC from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus LLC in a debt-free transaction for $3.25 billion in cash consideration. Navitas Midstream provides natural gas gathering, treating and processing services in the core of the Midland Basin of the Permian. Navitas Midstream’s assets include approximately 1,750 miles of pipelines and over 1 billion cubic feet per day of cryogenic natural gas processing capacity with the completion of the Leiker plant, which is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were subdued after posting losses for their first week of the new year, with big banks gaining support from higher Treasury yields. European shares slipped on surging inflation and rising COVID-19 cases. Chinese stocks ended higher, lifted by gains in consumer and healthcare firms. The dollar edged up on expectation of higher interest rates while the European Central Bank's dovish stance on rising prices weighed on the euro. Oil prices edged lower as worries over the rapid global rise in Omicron infections offset supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya. Gold prices rose modestly.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.