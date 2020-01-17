Crude Steadies on Sluggish Chinese Economic Growth

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy equities are poised to extend yesterday’s gains, backed by moderate strength in the crude complex and broader equity markets which rose as investors digest growth data out of China and as earnings seasons ramps up. China’s economy grew 6.1% in 2019, matching economists’ expectations, however, that was the slowest growth rate for the Chinese economy since 1990.

In company news, Schlumberger kicked off the fourth quarter earnings season this morning, rising ~1% in pre-market trading after the oilfield services giant reported a slightly better-than-expected quarterly profit as higher drilling activity in international markets boosted demand for its equipment and services, offsetting weakness in North America.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic edged higher, supported by gains in the broader equity markets, however sluggish Chinese economic growth weighed on futures as China is the world’s largest crude importer. "A well-expected fourth-quarter China GDP rate (6%) provided little clue for oil price trading on Friday morning, and mounting downward economic pressure will perhaps limit oil's upside in the mid to long-term," said Margaret Yang, market analyst at CMC Markets. Market participants will be looking ahead to the Baker Hughes weekly rig count released this afternoon as the next catalysts for prices.

Natural gas futures are off ~2.5%, trading at its lowest levels since spring 2016 as next week’s weather forecasts turned much warmer than previously expected for much of the East Coast which should limit heating demand.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - ANPG, State concessionaire for oil & gas rights in Angola, assigned Block 28 to Eni (as Operator with 60%), as a result of the international competitive Bid Round 2019. This result allows Eni to further consolidate its long term presence in the Country. Eni, with a 60% share, will be the Operator of the license, located in deep water in the unexplored Namibe Basin. The Joint Venture will include Sonangol P&P (20% of share), while the remaining 20% that will be assigned to a third partner during the closing of the contract.

Reuters - Production has started at Eni’s Agogo oilfield offshore Angola at 10,000 barrels per day (bpd), and production is expected to rise to 20,000 bpd in the coming months.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell and Russia's Gazprom Neft have expanded their Russian joint venture by acquiring a licence for exploration and production of conventional hydrocarbon reserves in West Siberia. The JV, Salym Petroleum Development (SPD), will get the Salymsky 2 block in the Khanty Mansiisk Autonomous Region. There are no field-specific infrastructure facilities at the site, the companies said.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Northern Oil and Gas announced that it has entered into two separate agreements with institutional holders of its 8.5% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2023 whereby Northern will repurchase and retire $50.8 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes in exchange for 549,940 shares of its 6.5% Series A Perpetual Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock. Upon closing of these transactions, Northern will have $341 million in principal amount of Notes outstanding.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - MEG Energy announced the pricing and an increase in the size of its previously announced offering of US$800 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes. MEG is increasing the total size of the offering to US$1,200 million from US$800 million. The notes will bear interest at 7.125% per annum and are due in 2027.

Press Release - Obsidian Energy provided an update on its Cardium development program which continues to demonstrate encouraging results as the company initiates its 2020 drilling campaign. Additionally, the Company provided the details of recently added hedges to its 2020 program. For the Cardium Development Program, all 13 wells from the second half of 2019 were successfully brought online prior to the end of December. Results from the program continue to meet the strong production expectations for the area, with IP10 rates for the program averaging 520 boe/d (90% oil) per well (all 13 wells are included in the average), and IP30 rates for wells averaging 485 boe/d (83% oil) per well (11 of the 13 wells are included in the average). For the Hedging Update, the volatility of oil prices over the past several weeks has allowed Obsidian Energy to strengthen its 2020 hedging program, providing additional certainty to its cash flow at levels that are constructive to its business.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - CES Energy Solutions announced that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.005 per common share on February 14, 2020 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2020.

Press Release - Schlumberger reported results for full-year 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2019. Highlights include: Full-year worldwide revenue of $32.9 billion was flat year-on-year, with international revenue growth of 7%; Full-year GAAP loss per share, including charges & credits, was $7.32; Full-year EPS, excluding charges & credits, was $1.47; Full-year cash flow from operations and free cash flow were $5.4 billion and $2.7 billion, respectively; Fourth-quarter revenue of $8.2 billion decreased 4% sequentially, with international revenue growth of 2%; Fourth-quarter GAAP EPS, including charges & credits, was $0.24; Fourth-quarter EPS, excluding charges & credits, was $0.39; Fourth-quarter cash flow from operations and free cash flow were $2.3 billion and $1.5 billion, respectively, and; Board approves quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share. In addition, during the fourth quarter, Schlumberger repurchased $1.1 billion of its outstanding notes, which comprise $416 million of its outstanding 3.00% Notes due 2020; $126 million of its outstanding 4.50% Notes due 2021; $500 million of its outstanding 4.20% Notes due 2021; and $106 million of its 3.60% Senior Notes due 2022.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - TechnipFMC reaffirmed that its planned transaction to separate into two companies, TechnipFMC and Technip Energies, is well on track for completion in the first half of 2020. The Company anticipates completing the transaction in the second quarter of 2020 and intends to host a Capital Markets event in Paris for Technip Energies before completion of the spin-off. The Company also announced that the E.U. Prospectus for the spin-off of Technip Energies will now include audited IFRS financial statements for Technip Energies for each of the fiscal years ended December 31, 2016 through 2019. In addition to the approval of the E.U. Prospectus by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM), the successful completion of the planned spin-off also remains subject to general market conditions, regulatory approvals, and final Board approval. While awaiting receipt of all final approvals, the Company and its employees will stay focused on delivering operational excellence and world-class service to its clients.

Press Release - Superior Energy Services announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, SESI, L.L.C., has elected to extend the early participation date for its previously announced offer to exchange up to $500 million of its $800 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 7.125% Senior Notes due 2021 for up to $500 million of newly issued 7.125% Senior Notes due 2021 and cash, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in SESI’s offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated as of January 6, 2020.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Crestwood Equity Partners announced that the board of directors of its general partner has declared the partnership’s quarterly cash distribution of $0.625 per limited partner unit ($2.50 annually) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This represents a 4.2% increase over the distribution for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Crestwood expects to maintain the quarterly distribution of $0.625 per limited partner unit, subject to the board of directors’ quarterly approval, through 2020.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Plains All American Pipeline has cancelled tariffs on its Capline crude oil pipeline for barrels previously originating at St. James, Louisiana, and Liberty, Mississippi.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Targa Resources announced its quarterly dividend on common shares and its quarterly dividend on Series A preferred shares with respect to the fourth quarter of 2019. TRC announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 91.00¢ per share, or $3.64 per common share on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2019. This cash dividend will be paid February 18, 2020 on all outstanding common shares to holders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2020. TRC also announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $23.75 per Series A preferred share for the fourth quarter of 2019. This cash dividend will be paid February 14, 2020 on all outstanding Series A preferred shares to holders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Riskier assets were in demand worldwide as the Chinese growth data, along with easing trade tensions with the United States boosted investor sentiment. U.S. stock futures rose and European bourses extended gains following higher ending of Asian shares. EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan’s positive comments on talks with Washington also eased some concerns over a possible escalation in trade tensions between the cross-Atlantic allies. In currencies, the Chinese data fuelled a rise in the yuan. The index that tracks the dollar against a basket of six major rivals was modestly up. Oil prices rose and gold edged up, but was still on track to post its biggest weekly decline in about two months. Data on housing and jobs market along with manufacturing output will be on tap for the day.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.