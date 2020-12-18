Crude Steadies But On Track for Seventh Weekly Gain

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are to open an underperforming week around flatline, alongside broader markets, which are hugging unchanged levels. Today’s activity will be punctuated by S&P and Russell quarterly rebalancings, along with quadruple witching, which is the expiration of single stock and index futures and options. This will result in large trading volumes and sizeable block trades at today’s open and close. Traders will also continue to monitor potential developments out of Washington on a rescue package.

Oil prices are in the red by a few pennies, also trading in subdued action. Prices dipped towards $51 a barrel on Friday though still headed for a seventh weekly gain in a row as investors focused on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and looked past rising case numbers and tighter lockdowns in Europe. "Bullish momentum is taking a breather," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. "Looking ahead, oil prices should continue to find support from the prospect of a COVID relief bill and accelerating vaccine rollouts."

U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Friday on forecasts for near record LNG gas exports, colder weather and more heating demand in late December. That price increase comes as spot power and gas prices in the U.S. Northeast rose to their highest in a year as a major winter storm blanketed the region in snow this week.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Chevron Corporation and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. announced that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 16, 2020, the aggregate principal amount of the ten series of notes issued by Noble Energy had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in connection with Chevron’s and CUSA’s previously announced offers to exchange all validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted Old Notes of each such series for new notes to be issued by CUSA and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Chevron, and the related solicitations of consents to certain proposed amendments to the corresponding indentures pursuant to which such Old Notes were issued.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and BP Plc announced the start of production from the R-Cluster, an ultra-deep-water gas field in block KG D6 off the east coast of India.

BP announced the appointment to its board of Karen Richardson and Johannes Teyssen as non-executive directors. The appointments will take effect from 1 January 2021. BP also confirmed the previously announced retirement from the board of Sir Ian Davis with effect from 30 December 2020. Additionally, Brendan Nelson will retire from the board at the conclusion of bp's Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2021, at which time Tushar Morzaria will succeed him as chair of the audit committee.

Petrobras said its subsidiary Petrobras Biocombustiveis (PBIOS) has reached an agreement to sell a 50% stake in BSBIOS to RP Participacoes for 319 million reais ($63.07 million), Reuters reported.

Petrobras paid Previ, the pension fund for the company's workers, 190 million reais ($37.6 million) to settle an arbitral suit brought by the fund seeking compensation for a corruption scheme involving the contracting of oil rigs, Reuters reported.

Petrobras has signed a deal to sell a cluster of onshore oil and gas fields to a subsidiary of 3R Petroleum e Gas SA for $250 million, Reuters reported.

Spain's competition watchdog (CNMC): fines Repsol with 5 million euros for failure to comply with conditions imposed in two previous resolutions, Reuters reported.

U.S. E&PS

Antero Resources announced the pricing of its private placement to eligible purchasers of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.375% senior unsecured notes due 2026 at par. The offering is expected to close on January 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Earthstone Energy announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Independence Resources Management, LLC, a privately held independent E&P company backed by Warburg Pincus, LLC and its affiliates, and operating in the Midland Basin. The aggregate purchase price of the Transaction is expected to be approximately $185.9 million consisting of an estimated amount of $135.2 million in cash as of November 30, 2020 (but expected to be lower on the closing date based on current forecasts) and approximately 12.7 million shares of Earthstone’s Class A common stock valued at $50.8 million based on a closing share price of $3.99 on December 16, 2020. The Transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

The Board of Directors of EOG Resources has declared a dividend of $0.375 per share on EOG's Common Stock, payable January 29, 2021, to stockholders of record as of January 15, 2021. The indicated annual rate is $1.50.

Talos Energy announced that Talos Production Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Talos Energy, has priced an upsized offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of new 12.00% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2026.

CANADIAN E&PS

Canacol Energy is pleased to provide its capital and gas sales guidance for 2021. The Corporation announces that its 2021 capital budget is US$ 140 million which will be fully funded from existing cash and 2021 cash flows. Forecast realized contractual gas sales for 2021, which include downtime, are anticipated to be in the range of 153 to 190 million standard cubic feet per day. The Corporation’s firm take-or-pay contracts average 153 MMscfpd net of 2021 contractual downtime, and as such would represent the low end of the Corporation’s guidance should interruptible gas demand be severely impacted as a result of a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. The average wellhead sales price, net of transportation costs where applicable, is expected to be within the range of US$ 4.10 to 4.50/mcf.

Enerplus announced that a cash dividend in the amount of CDN$0.01 per share will be payable on January 15, 2021 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date for this payment is December 30, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity upgraded Touchstone Exploration to Buy from Speculative Buy.

Touchstone Exploration is pleased to announce that it has executed a long-term natural gas sales agreement with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited for all future natural gas production from the Ortoire block (Touchstone 80% working interest operator, Heritage Petroleum Company Limited 20% working interest).

OILFIELD SERVICES

JPMorgan downgraded Core Laboratories to Underweight from Neutral.

Barclays downgraded Petrofac to Equal Weight from Overweight.

DRILLERS

JPMorgan downgraded Helmerich and Payne to Neutral from Overweight.

Transocean Ltd. announced that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York granted Transocean Ltd. and Transocean Inc.’s motion for summary judgment with respect to Transocean’s counterclaims against funds managed by, or affiliated with, Whitebox Advisors LLC seeking declaratory relief regarding the allegations contained in the previously disclosed purported notice of alleged default with respect to Transocean’s 8.00% Senior Notes due 2027.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were flat, as major indexes appeared set to take a breather from a series of strong gains, while anticipation of the U.S. coronavirus stimulus package grew ahead of a weekend deadline. European shares were up following a surprise rise in German business morale as the region gets ready for the mass rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Asian equities ended lower after Reuters reported that the U.S. is set to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist later in the day. Gold slipped as the dollar ticked up with investors booking profits after a week of declines.

