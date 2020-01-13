Crude Steadies as Traders Shift Focus From Middle East Tensions to U.S.-China Trade Deal

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to kick off the first trading session of the week slightly higher, backed by strength in the underlying commodities and broader index futures which rose as investors turned their attention to U.S.-China trade relations and despite tensions in the Middle East. Energy sector news is relative quiet with the exception of a few rating changes to mid-cap producers from Morgan Stanley and Susquehanna.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic edged higher in early trading, supported by gains in the broader index futures as traders shifted their focus away from the Middle East tensions and to this week’s scheduled signings of an initial trade deal between the U.S. and China. "Oil is likely to keep treading water for a little while in our view with the de-escalation of U.S.-Iran tensions and consequent decline in the perception of potential future supply disruptions," global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London Harry Tchilinguirian told the Reuters Global Oil Forum. "While this week should see the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal between the U.S. and China, we suspect that agreement is already largely discounted in the price level, and is unlikely to provide a strong boost to oil prices."

Natural gas futures are up about half a percent, aided by forecasts for colder weather in late January and despite recent record setting warmth for most of the Northeast region this past weekend.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Sunday) Reuters - Total halted a distillation unit at its Donges refinery on France's western coast due to lack of crude supply during the country's current strikes. Sailors could not get to their tugboats at Saint Nazaire port because a picket line by striking workers was blocking access.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Chaparral Energy announced that it has received notification from the New York Stock Exchange that the Company has regained full compliance with all of the NYSE’s continued listing standards. The Company’s common stock continues to trade without interruption on the NYSE.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Laredo Petroleum announced the pricing of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 9.50% senior notes due 2025 and $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 10.125% senior notes due 2028 in a registered underwritten offering for a total of $1.0 billion, representing a $100 million upsize from the previously announced offering. Interest is payable on January 15 and July 15 of each year.

BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marathon Oil to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform.’

RBC Capital Markets resumed coverage of Parsley Energy at ‘Outperform.’

(Late Friday) Press Release - On January 10, 2020, Parsley Energy completed its previously announced acquisition of Jagged Peak Energy Inc., a Delaware corporation, pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of October 14, 2019, among Parsley, Jackal Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Parsley, and Jagged Peak. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub merged with and into Jagged Peak, with Jagged Peak continuing as the surviving corporation, and immediately thereafter, as part of the same transaction, Jagged Peak then merged with and into Jackal Merger Sub A, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and wholly owned subsidiary of Parsley, with LLC Sub continuing as the surviving entity. Effective January 10, 2020, pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement and as approved by the Board of Directors of Parsley, the Parsley Board was increased by two members. The Parsley Board appointed James J. Kleckner, an existing director and the Chief Executive Officer and President of Jagged Peak as of immediately prior to the Effective Time, to the Parsley Board as a Class I director, and S. Wil VanLoh, Jr., an existing director on the Jagged Peak board of directors as of immediately prior to the Effective Time, to the Parsley Board as a Class II director.

(Late Friday) Press Release - WPX Energy announced that it has closed its previously announced public offering of $900,000,000 million aggregate principal amount of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2030 at par. The proceeds were deposited into an escrow account upon the closing of the offering. Upon release from escrow, WPX Energy intends to use the proceeds to finance a portion of the cash consideration of the previously announced acquisition of Felix Energy Holdings II, LLC (“Felix”) and to pay related fees and expenses.

Susquehanna downgraded Cimarex Energy, Oasis Petroleum, and Range Resources to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Positive.’

Morgan Stanley upgraded Apache and Concho Resources to ‘Equal-weight’ from ‘Underweight.’

Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal-weight.’

Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy to ‘Equal-weight’ from ‘Overweight.’

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - ION Geophysical announced a new 3D multi-client reimaging program offshore Uruguay. Leveraging the Company's existing regional UruguaySPAN data and subsurface knowledge, ION is reimaging 22,000 sq km of data over the country's deep water blocks to create a contiguous volume for a holistic exploration perspective of the margin. This program builds on ION's excellent 3D merge and reimaging track record established on our quarter of a million square kilometer data library, and adds important geographical diversity to this unique product offering.

Barlcay’s initiated coverage in National Energy Services Reunited with ‘Overweight’ rating.

REFINERS

(Late Friday) Press Release - CVR Energy announced the pricing of its private placement under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes, consisting of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.250% senior unsecured notes due 2025 and $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.750% senior unsecured notes due 2028. The 2025 Notes mature on February 15, 2025 and will be issued at par. The 2028 Notes mature on February 15, 2028 and will be issued at par. The Offering is expected to close on January 27, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Enterprise Products Partners announced that its isobutane dehydrogenation plant in the Mont Belvieu, Texas area recently began service, with volumes expected to continue ramping up during the next two weeks. The facility, which is supported by long-term, fee-based contracts with investment grade customers, will ultimately have the capability to process approximately 25,000 barrels per day of butane into nearly 1 billion pounds per year of isobutylene.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Keyera announced a cash dividend for January 2020 of 16.00 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on February 18, 2020, to shareholders of record on January 22, 2020. The ex-dividend date is January 21, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). For non-resident shareholders, Keyera's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures rose with world stock markets ticking higher ahead of the expected signing of a Phase 1 China-U.S. trade deal. In currencies, the dollar firmed against a basket of major currencies. The pound fell after data showed Britain's economy grew at its weakest annual pace in more than seven years in November. Optimism in equity markets hurt gold’s demand. Oil prices pared earlier gains.

