Crude Steadies as Traders Monitor Trade Talks

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open moderately higher, as S&P futures rebound from last week’s losses in light premarket trading. Activity is expected to be light as the week progresses into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Crude oil futures are virtually flat, with WTI and Brent hugging breakeven levels, though market participants remain optimistic around a trade deal, and the prospects for global economic activity. "It is still all about trade talks," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney. "It seems to be dominating markets action at the moment." Analysts at Barclays said they saw Brent oscillating around $60 per barrel for the next two years. OPEC meets on December 5th at its headquarters in Vienna, followed by talks with a group of other oil producers, led by Russia, known as OPEC+. The group is widely expected to extend its supply cut to mid-2020 although the market is keen to see deeper cuts.

Natural gas futures are lower by more than 3%, as moderating weather forecasts and monthly contract rollover activity ahead of tomorrow’s expiration of the December contract weighs on the prompt-month.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Denbury Resources has entered into a privately negotiated exchange agreement, dated November 22, 2019, under which it has agreed to issue an aggregate of 15,150,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share, and pay $2,950,000 of cash (excluding accrued and unpaid interest), in exchange for $8,750,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5½% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2022 and $25,361,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4⅝% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2023. The Company may engage in similar transactions in the future but is under no obligation to do so.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co downgraded EQT to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy.’

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Canacol Energy announced that it has commenced the production and sale of liquified natural gas, the first such operation in Colombia. The Corporation is also in negotiation with Galileo Technologies to form a joint venture which will install terminals at other locations in Colombia and supply end user solutions with the objective to replace diesel, fuel oil, compressed natural gas, propane and other fuels with LNG. LNG is a cleaner, cheaper, and safer solution that combines both lower cost with lower emissions of pollutants.

Scotiabank downgraded Encana to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Sector Outperform.’

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - KBR announced that it has been awarded two contracts by Toyo Engineering Corporation for the supply of an Operator Training Simulator (OTS) and an Advanced Process Control (APC) system for the new single-stream 2200 MTPD ammonia plant being built for Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) in Gorakhpur, in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India.

(Late Friday) Press Release - On November 18, 2019, the Board of Directors of McDermott International appointed Dale Suderman as Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer of McDermott. Mr. Suderman will serve as the Company’s principal accounting officer. In addition, the Board increased its size from 11 to 13 members and appointed Alan J. Carr and Heather L. Summerfield to the Board and the Finance Committee of the Board.

Press Release - Mitcham Industries announced that its Klein Marine Systems unit has recently received a contract from a leading autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) manufacturer to install its innovative MA-X technology on a next generation system for evaluation by the U.S. Navy.

Barclays downgraded Petroleum Geo Services ASA to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight.’

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Seaway Crude Pipeline Company LLC, a 50/50 joint venture owned by affiliates of Enterprise Products Partners and Enbridge, announced a binding open season for committed service on expansion capacity of its existing system originating in Cushing, Oklahoma and extending to the Texas Gulf Coast. The cost-efficient expansion would debottleneck and optimize the system, principally through pump upgrades. The expansion could provide an incremental 200,000 barrels per day (“BPD”), or more, of light crude capacity and include further quality enhancements in the segregation of heavy and light crude shipments. Further expansion is possible, depending on customer demand. Up to 100,000 BPD of initial light crude expansion capacity could be available beginning in the second half of 2020, with the expansion fully in-service in 2022. The final capacity for committed and uncommitted service would be determined during the open season. Seaway is offering a competitive fee schedule, starting at $0.99 per barrel for light crude oil pipeline transportation from Cushing. Fees will vary depending on volume, destination, and term.

UBS Equities upgraded Enbridge to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral.’

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Magellan Midstream Partners at ‘Buy.’

(Sunday) Press Release - Pembina Pipeline took swift action to help avert the potential hardships of a propane shortage by working together with its customers to prepare shipments of propane for parts of Canada, including to the people, farms and organizations in Quebec, where supply is constrained. "Delivery of energy is vital to people's everyday lives and that's why we're in this business. Working together across provincial boundaries and helping a province and people in need is how we do business at Pembina and in Alberta," said Jaret Sprott, Senior Vice President & COO, Facilities.

UBS Equities initiated coverage of Pembina Pipeline at ‘Neutral.’

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for the main U.S. stock indexes rose, mirroring global equities, after reports that Washington and Beijing were nearing a trade agreement boosted investor sentiment. The Japanese yen weakened against the dollar, while gold prices fell as investors moved to riskier assets.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

