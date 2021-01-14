Crude Steadies as Traders Consolidate Recent Gains

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher, with lower oil prices being offset by higher broader index futures. A number of analysts changed their stock recommendations across the sector.

Oil prices are just off near one-year highs, as traders consolidate recent gains. In OPEC’s January monthly report, it stated global oil demand will recover by 5.9 million bpd in 2021 after a decline of 9.8 million bpd in 2020. The forecast remains unchanged from the previous estimate. That means that the demand for oil should reach 95.9 million bpd this year after falling to 90 million bpd in the crisis year of 2020. OPEC expects demand in OECD countries to grow by 2.6 million bpd, but at the same time it will not reach the pre-crisis level, while developing countries will show an increase of 3.3 million bpd, the report said.

U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Thursday as LNG exports remain near record levels despite forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand over the next two weeks. Analysts said U.S. utilities likely pulled 128 bcf of gas from storage in the week ended January 8. That compares with a decrease of about 91 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average withdrawal of 161 bcf.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

HSBC upgraded Chevron to Buy from Hold.

Scotiabank upgraded Chevron to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

The National Oil and Gas Authority of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Eni Rewind, Eni’s environmental company, signed a memorandum of understanding today in the presence of H.E. Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Oil and Claudio Descalzi, Chief Executive Officer of Eni. Through the memorandum, signed via videoconference by H.E. Naser Sultan AlSowaidi, CEO of NOGA and Paolo Grossi, CEO of Eni Rewind, both sides will jointly seek to identify and promote opportunities for water, soil and landfill management and repurposing in Bahrain, contributing to the progress in implementing the United Nations 2030 Global Goals for sustainable development.

Reuters reported that Equinor and YPF have agreed to sell 30% of their jointly-held non-operated interests in the CAN 100 block offshore Argentina to Shell, Equinor said. After the transaction, which is pending government approval, Equinor and YPF will hold 35% each in the block.

Total and Apache Corporation have made a new significant oil and gas discovery at the Keskesi East-1 well, in Block 58 off the coast of Suriname. This follows previous discoveries at Maka Central, Sapakara West and Kwaskwasi. The well was drilled by a water depth of about 725 meters and encountered a total of 63 meters net pay of hydrocarbons, comprised of 58 meters net black oil, volatile oil, and gas pay in good quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoirs, along with 5 meters of net volatile oil pay in Santonian reservoirs, where wireline logging has just been performed. Drilling is still ongoing for deeper Neocomian aged targets.

According to Reuters, Total has teamed up with Spanish power company Iberdrola to bid for Denmark's Thor windfarm project, one of the world's largest offshore wind power projects.

According to Bloomberg, Mozambique wants Total to quickly restart work on its $20 billion liquefied natural gas project, despite concerns that insecurity could lead to a prolonged delay, the nation’s energy minister said.

U.S. E&PS

Apache and Total announced an oil discovery at the Keskesi East-1 exploration well in Block 58 offshore Suriname. Keskesi East-1 encountered targets in the upper Cretaceous-aged Campanian and Santonian intervals. The shallower Campanian interval contains 58 meters (190 feet) of net oil, volatile oil and condensate pay and the Santonian interval contains 5 meters (16 feet) of net oil and volatile oil pay. Fluid samples indicate API oil gravities of approximately 27 to 28 degrees in the Campanian and 35 to 37 degrees in the Santonian. The Keskesi East-1 well is continuing to drill to deeper Neocomian-aged targets. Upon completion of operations at Keskesi East-1, the Noble Sam Croft drillship will be released as planned.

Truist Securities upgraded Apache to Buy from Hold.

Truist Securities dropped coverage of Concho Resources.

Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform.

Truist Securities upgraded Marathon Oil to Buy from Hold.

Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil to Sector Perform from Sector Underperform.

Penn Virginia and certain affiliates of Juniper Capital Advisors, announced the shareholders of Penn Virginia voted in favor of all proposals associated with Juniper's strategic investment in Penn Virginia. The transaction is expected to close on January 15, 2021.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Cowen discontinued coverage of Oil States International, Patterson-UTI Energy, and Weatherford International.

DRILLERS

Cowen discontinued coverage of Diamond Offshore, Nabors Industries, Noble, RPC, and Valaris.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow inched higher as investors looked forward to President-elect Joe Biden's new coronavirus fiscal package plan to support the pandemic-battered economy. European shares rose as hopes of a large U.S. stimulus under incoming U.S. President Joe Biden and upbeat Chinese export data boosted sentiment. Japan's Nikkei closed higher helped by a rally in tech shares and better-than-expected core machinery orders. The dollar index was flat and gold prices edged lower. First-time claims for unemployment insurance jumped to 965,000 last week amid signs of a slowdown in hiring due to pandemic restrictions, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

