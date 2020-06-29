Crude Steadies as Spike in New Coronavirus Cases Offsets Improving Economic Data

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open the first trading session of the shortened holiday week mixed to higher, backed by gains in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures which are trading in positive territory despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases across the nation.

In company news, shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, the biggest U.S. oil and gas producer to collapse this year under the weight of too much debt and the drop in energy demand and prices from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil prices are trading in tandem with equity futures, supported by improving economic data and supply cuts by major producers, though a spike in new coronavirus infections around the world capped the gains as some countries were forced to re-impose partial lockdowns. "Looking ahead, anxiety is likely to remain heightened as the epic fight against the coronavirus pandemic continues. This spells bad news for risk assets (such as oil) which will inevitably remain under pressure," said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM.

Natural gas futures are up ~4.5% as temperatures for the first half of July turned above seasonal which should boost cooling demand.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - BP announced that it has agreed to sell its global petrochemicals business to INEOS for a total consideration of $5 billion, subject to customary adjustments. The agreed sale, the next strategic step in reinventing bp, will further strengthen bp's balance sheet and delivers its target for agreed divestments a year earlier than originally scheduled. Under the terms of the agreement, INEOS will pay bp a deposit of $400 million and will pay a further $3.6 billion on completion. An additional $1 billion will be deferred and paid in three separate instalments of $100 million in March, April and May 2021 with the remaining $700 million payable by the end of June 2021. Subject to regulatory and other approvals, the transaction is expected to complete by the end of 2020.

Reuters - Petrobras said in a filing on Monday its transportation unit Transpetro will begin a voluntary layoff program this year, aiming to reduce its workforce by 557 employees. The program will begin next September and is expected to last through July next year, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said. The program should save around 552 million reais ($100 million) in expenses by 2025, the company added.

Reuters - Petrobras has put its Urucu oil and gas cluster in the interior state of Amazonas up for sale, it said in a securities filing on Friday evening. The Urucu cluster was responsible for 106,353 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production in the first quarter, the company said. Petroleo Brasileiro, as the company is formally known, said the cluster produced 16,500 barrels per day of oil, with the rest being natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell is open to taking part in new liquefied natural gas projects in Russia including with private gas firm Novatek, the TASS news agency cited Shell Russia's chairman Cederic Cremers as saying on Monday.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Friday) Press Release - Berry Corporation reported that it completed its semi-annual bank redetermination and reduced its RBL elected commitment to $200 million. This reduction equates to an annual savings of $1 million. The Company also announced that it added to its 2021 hedging portfolio, which now has more than 14,300 barrels per day hedged at roughly $46 Brent for the first half of 2021 and more than 11,300 barrels per day hedged at $46 Brent for the second half of 2021.

Press Release - Chesapeake Energy announced that the Company has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas to facilitate a comprehensive balance sheet restructuring. Chesapeake intends to use the proceedings to strengthen its balance sheet and restructure its legacy contractual obligations to achieve a more sustainable capital structure. Chesapeake will operate in the ordinary course during the Chapter 11 process. Chesapeake entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement with 100% of the lenders under its revolving credit facility, holders of approximately 87% of the obligations under its Term Loan Agreement, approximately 60% of its senior secured second lien notes due 2025, and approximately 27% of its senior unsecured notes, pursuant to which Chesapeake will implement a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization to eliminate approximately $7 billion of debt.

BMO downgraded Diamondback Energy to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

Press Release - Kosmos Energy announced that it has entered into a crude oil prepayment agreement with Trafigura Trading LLC. The Prepayment Agreement provides up to $200 million of crude oil sales primarily related to a portion of the Company's 2022 and 2023 Gulf of Mexico production, with $150 million committed by Trafigura. Kosmos expects to execute $50 million of advance crude oil sales in June 2020. Later this year, following the completion of the Prepayment Agreement conditions subsequent, an additional $100-150 million of advance crude oil sales is expected, subject to finalizing additional commitments for $50 million.

Press Release - Lilis Energy says it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Occidental Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has declared a distribution to holders of its common stock of warrants to purchase additional shares of common stock. Holders of Occidental common stock will receive 1/8th of a warrant for each share of common stock held as of the record date, and each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one share of Occidental common stock for a purchase price of $22 per share. The distribution of the warrants will be made on August 3, 2020 to stockholders of record as of July 6, 2020. The warrants will have a term of seven years and Occidental expects to list the warrants on The New York Stock Exchange.

Press Release - Occidental Petroleum announced that, in connection with its offers to purchase for cash the outstanding senior notes, it is increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of Notes, it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest, from the previously announced amount of $1,500 million to $2,000 million. Additionally, Occidental announced that it had conditioned its obligation to accept for purchase and to pay for any of the Notes in the Tender Offers on the completion by Occidental of a registered offering of senior unsecured debt securities that results in net proceeds of at least $1,950 million, an increase from the previously announced condition that required such Concurrent Offering to result in net proceeds of at least $1,475 million, on terms and subject to conditions reasonably satisfactory to Occidental.

BMO assumed coverage on Ovintiv with an ‘Outperform’ rating and $13 price target.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Penn Virginia announced the resignation of Brian Steck from Penn Virginia's Board of Directors effective June 26, 2020, following a reduction of Mangrove Partners' holdings in the Company. Mr. Steck's resignation was not the result of any disagreements with the Company.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Stifel initiated coverage in Archrock Inc with a ‘Buy’ rating.

Press Release - Fluor Corporation announced that Stork, part of Fluor’s Diversified Services segment, has come to an agreement with VE Partners to sell EQIN, Stork’s professional equipment rental business in Europe. This intended divesture is pending final approval by the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM).

Press Release - Kyriba announced its Working Capital Network offers finance solutions that have helped its clients and Fluor Corporation, a global, publicly-traded engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and maintenance company, optimize payment terms aiding Fluor and its suppliers during pandemic recovery.

Press Release - ION Geophysical and PGS announced an agreement to collaborate globally on 2D exploration data. Both companies have modern, high-quality multi-client data libraries that together cover all the significant hydrocarbon provinces around the world. The new joint data library will comprise nearly a million kilometers of uniquely complementary data, including many areas of genuine broadband seismic, that have substantial opportunity for integration and reimaging. Drawing on ION's latest imaging technology and PGS' broadband 2D GeoStreamer® offering, the companies will produce enhanced deliverables with higher resolution and greater spatial coverage, offering deeper insights and more reliable pre-stack attributes for exploration screening on a global basis. ION and PGS intend to develop an integrated seamless 2D seismic data library over time, creating a comprehensive, data-rich environment to inform exploration business decisions for E&P operators. The combined data library will be jointly marketed.

Press Release - KBR's premier, market-leading Solvent Deasphalting (SDA) Technology, ROSE, has been selected by Uruguay's sole refinery, ANCAP, for a strategic upgrade project. Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide technology licensing, basic engineering design, and proprietary equipment for a 6,000 BPSD ROSE unit. The unit will allow ANCAP the operational flexibility for changing market conditions while supplying higher grade cleaner products and reducing its environmental footprint.

SEC filing - On June 26, 2020, Schlumberger Investment SA issued $900,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.650% Senior Notes due 2030 under a registration statement on Form S-3 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The registration statement was filed with the SEC on April 25, 2019. The Notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Schlumberger Limited, and were sold pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated as of June 17, 2020, by and among (a) the Issuer and Schlumberger and (b) Citigroup Global Markets Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and SG Americas Securities, LLC, as representatives of the various underwriters. The Notes were issued under an Indenture dated as of December 3, 2013, by and among the Issuer, Schlumberger, as guarantor, and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee, as supplemented by a Second Supplemental Indenture dated as of June 26, 2020 by and among the Issuer, Schlumberger, as guarantor, and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee.

REFINERS

(Late Friday) Reuters - Valero Energy returned the large hydrocracker to production on Friday at its 335,000-barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations. Valero began returning the 57,000-bpd hydrocracker to production on Tuesday, the sources said. The hydrocracker was shut on May 11 for a planned overhaul.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were little changed as the relentless spread of the coronavirus curbed optimism on the global economy. European shares struggled for direction and Japan’s Nikkei sank. Gold prices rose on safe-haven bets, while the dollar fell against rival currencies. Oil prices rose. U.S. pending home sales data is due later in the day.

