Crude Steadies as Russia Says OPEC+ May Consider Easing Output Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher, gaining alongside rising broader equity futures set to open at fresh all-time highs during this Christmas-shortened week and as news flow begins to wind down for year-end.

WTI crude oil futures are marginally higher, holding near a three-month high on optimism over a nearing U.S.-China trade deal even as Russia said an OPEC-led pact may consider easing output cuts next year. OPEC and other top producing nations led by Russia agreed this month to extend and deepen output cuts in the first quarter of 2020. However, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that the group known as OPEC+ may consider easing the output restrictions at their meeting in March. "We can consider any options, including gradual easing of quotas, including continuation of the deal," Novak told Russia's RBC TV in an interview recorded last week, adding that Russia's oil output was set to hit a record high this year.

Natural gas futures are lower by nearly 5% on above average seasonal temperatures.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - ExxonMobil said it made an oil discovery offshore Guyana at the Mako-1 well southeast of the Liza field, marking the 15th discovery on the Stabroek Block. The discovery adds to the previously announced estimated recoverable resource of more than 6 billion oil-equivalent barrels on the Stabroek Block.

(Saturday) Press Release - ExxonMobil announced that oil production has started from the Liza field offshore Guyana ahead of schedule and less than five years after the first discovery of hydrocarbons, which is well ahead of the industry average for deepwater developments. Production from the first phase of the Liza field, located in the Stabroek Block, is expected to reach full capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day in coming months, and the first cargo is set to be sold within several weeks.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Total said that it would pay a bonus of $100 million as part of its previously announced deal with U.S. peer Apache to develop an offshore block off Suriname.

(Sunday) Press Release - Apache and Total announced a joint venture agreement to explore and develop Block 58 offshore Suriname. Under the terms of the agreement, Apache and Total will each hold a 50 percent working interest in Block 58, which comprises approximately 1.4 million acres in water depths ranging from less than 100 meters to more than 2,100 meters. Apache will operate the first three exploration wells in the block, including the Maka Central-1 well, and subsequently transfer operatorship to Total.

(Sunday) Reuters - Total cut production at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Saturday 12/21, after a coker malfunction late on Friday night 12/20. Production on the 60,000-bpd coker was cut in half when one production train was shut after a heater tube failed.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Chaparral Energy announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Charles Duginski as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 20, 2019. Mr. Duginski succeeds K. Earl Reynolds in those roles as Mr. Reynolds has resigned to pursue other interests. Mr. Duginski is also joining the Board of Directors as are Michael Kuharski and Mark “Mac” McFarland. Matthew Cabell is stepping down from the Board.

Press Release - Denbury Resources announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a subsidiary of Navitas Petroleum to sell half of its nearly 100% working interest position in four southeast Texas oil fields (consisting of Webster, Thompson, Manvel and East Hastings), for $50 million cash and a carried interest in ten wells to be drilled by Navitas. The sale is expected to close by early March 2020 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

(Late Friday) Press Release - As previously disclosed, on October 1, 2014, Gulfport Energy entered into an Amended and Restated Master Services Agreement for pressure pumping services (the “MSA”) with Stingray Pressure Pumping LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. and a related party. The MSA, as amended effective July 1, 2018, provided that, subject to the terms and conditions therein, Stingray Pressure would provide hydraulic fracturing, stimulation and related completion and rework services to Gulfport through 2021 and Gulfport would pay Stingray Pressure a monthly service fee plus the associated costs of the services provided. On December 18, 2019, Gulfport notified Stingray Pressure of the exercise of Gulfport’s termination right under the MSA in connection with Stingray Pressure’s inability to fulfill or timely cure its obligations under the MSA.

Press Release - Hess announced another oil discovery on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana at the Mako-1 well southeast of the Liza Field. The discovery adds to the current gross recoverable resource estimate of more than 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Mako-1 encountered approximately 164 feet (50 meters) of a high-quality oil bearing sandstone reservoir. Mako-1, drilled in 5,315 feet (1,620 meters) of water, is located approximately six miles (10 kilometers) southeast of the Liza Field.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Hess announced startup of production from the Liza Field offshore Guyana, less than five years after the first discovery of hydrocarbons and well ahead of the industry average for deepwater developments. Production from the first phase of the Liza Field, located in the Stabroek Block, is expected to reach full capacity of 120,000 gross barrels of oil per day in the coming months, with the first cargo set to be sold within several weeks.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Friday) Press Release - CARBO Ceramics announced that, as anticipated, it received notification from the New York Stock Exchange of the suspension of trading of the Company's common shares effective December 20, 2019 at the close of trading as a result of its failure to meet the NYSE's average global market capitalization continued listing criteria. CARBO expects that its common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Market under the symbol "CRRT" on December 23, 2019.

Press Release - Fluor announced that its joint venture team has opened the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway in Phoenix for the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Located in the Phoenix metropolitan area, it is the largest highway project in the state’s history and the first freeway project procured under Arizona’s public-private-partnership statute. It is also ADOT’s first design-build-maintain project.

Press Release - McDermott International and its joint venture partner, Chiyoda International Corporation, a U.S.-based wholly-owned subsidiary of Chiyoda Corporation, Japan, announced that Train 2 of the Cameron LNG project in Hackberry, La., has begun producing liquefied natural gas (LNG). While production is in the initial phases, this significant project accomplishment is a precursor to substantial completion of Train 2.

DRILLERS

(Late Friday) Press Release - Seadrill has secured a multiple well contract with Vår Energy AS for the West Phoenix for work on the Balder re-development project in Norway. Total contract value for the firm portion of the contract is expected to be approximately $302 million with commencement expected at the end of 2Q 2021 and running through 3Q 2023. In addition to the base rate a well based performance bonus mechanism is included in the award giving potential for incremental revenue. The contract is subject to authority approval of the Balder Future plan for development and operations (PDO).

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures touched new record highs on Monday, as President Donald Trump said over the weekend that the United States and China would "very shortly" sign their so-called Phase One trade pact.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

