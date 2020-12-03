Crude Steadies as OPEC+ Resume Talks on Output Cut Extension

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher, mildly outpacing flat broader index futures and modestly lower oil prices. In sector news, Chevron announced 2021 spending plans of $14 billion and lowered its long-term capital plan range to $14 billion to $16 billion. SMBC Nikko also initiated coverage across a handful of MLPs and pipelines.

WTI crude oil and Brent crude oil prices are fractionally lower, down about 0.3% in premarket trading. Prices fell as producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia negotiated over the need to extend record production cuts set in place during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The market is cautious. Oil prices lost some gains this week as negotiations within the OPEC+ group did not prove to be as smooth as expected," said Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets Bjornar Tonhaugen. "Prices are logically marginally falling but the trend could quickly reverse should some white smoke come from the OPEC+ meeting," he added. OPEC and its allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, are resuming discussions on Thursday to agree on policies for 2021 after earlier talks produced no compromise on how to tackle weak oil demand amid a new coronavirus wave.

Natural gas futures are also down, though with steeper losses, as front-month prices are off by ~4%, to ~$2.67, ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a draw of 12 bcf.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Chevron announced a 2021 organic capital and exploratory spending program of $14 billion and lowered its longer-term guidance to $14 to $16 billion annually through 2025. This capital outlook will continue to prioritize investments that are expected to grow long-term value and deliver higher returns and lower carbon, including over $300 million in 2021 for investments to advance the energy transition.

Chevron and Chevron U.S.A. announced the commencement of offers to exchange any and all validly tendered and accepted notes of the ten series of notes issued by Noble Energy for notes to be issued by CUSA and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Chevron.

Chevron named Al Williams vice president of corporate affairs, effective March 1, 2021. The company also appointed Paul Antebi vice president and general tax counsel, effective February 1, 2021. Williams, 52, succeeds Dale Walsh who is retiring after 38 years of distinguished service. Williams, currently managing director of Chevron Australia and head of the Australasia business unit, will oversee government affairs, public affairs, social investment and performance, and the company’s worldwide efforts to protect and enhance its reputation. He will report to Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth.

Chevron announced that Marillyn A. Hewson has been elected to Chevron’s board of directors, effective on January 1, 2021. She will serve on the Audit Committee of the Board.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Bernstein upgraded Shell to Outperform from Market Perform.

Petróleo Brasileiro said it had received binding proposals for four of its refineries, and expects to receive two more later this month, with another couple of bids seen in the first quarter of 2021.

U.S. E&PS

CANADIAN E&PS

Athabasca Oil announced its 2021 budget that is focused on maintaining base production and maximizing funds flow. The Company also is pleased to announce that it has renewed its syndicated bank facility and has received an increase to its unsecured letter of credit facility backstopped by Export Development Canada.

Baytex Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 2021 capital budget of $225 to $275 million, which is designed to generate free cash flow and average annual production of 73,000 to 77,000 boe/d.

Calfrac Well Services advised that it has prevailed in Wilks Brothers, LLC latest attempt to thwart the completion of Calfrac's Amended Recapitalization Transaction. That transaction is the subject of a final order of the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta, approving the Company's Plan of Arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act . The Court of Appeal also awarded Calfrac's costs in the matter.

Touchstone Exploration reported that the Company has completed drilling the Cascadura Deep-1 exploration well on the Ortoire exploration block, onshore in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Touchstone 80% working interest operator, Heritage Petroleum Company Limited 20% working interest) and is pleased to announce that the well encountered significant hydrocarbon accumulations based on drilling and wireline log data.

OILFIELD SERVICES

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY reported that for the month of November 2020, the Company had an average of 61 drilling rigs operating. For the two months ended November 30, 2020, the Company had an average of 61 drilling rigs operating.

MLPS & PIPELINES

SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy, Energy Transfer, Enterprise Products Partners, Kinder Morgan, Plains All American Pipeline, Targa Resources with an Outperform rating.

SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on NuStar Energy LP and ONEOK with a Neutral rating.

Magellan Midstream Partners announced that it has priced $300 million of its 3.95% senior notes due 2050. The notes, which are additional notes of the series originally issued on Aug. 19, 2019, were priced at 109.678% of par, with a re-offer yield of 3.418%.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures were muted following weekly jobless claims of 712K vs expectations of 780K, and as investors awaited additional fiscal stimulus from the U.S. Rising risk appetite pushed the dollar to a more-than-two-year low, while gold prices rose. European equity markets fell on downbeat business activity data from the euro zone and nervousness surrounding Brexit negotiations. Japan shares held close to a 29-1/2-year high on growing optimism of a coronavirus vaccine.

