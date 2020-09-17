Crude Steadies After Sharp Gains in Previous Session

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to recede alongside broader markets, which are down by more than 1%. A cautious tone set by the Federal Reserve yesterday is weighing on the prospects of economic growth in the near-term.

Oil prices are lower by half a percent, following yesterday’s sharp gains following an unexpected drawdown in crude oil inventories. OPEC’s JMMC meets this morning to discuss production cut compliance, while breakouts in COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world may curb the rebound in global oil demand, according to OPEC’s Joint Technical Committee.

Natural gas prices are lower by 2% ahead of weekly inventory data and following yesterday’s sharp losses. Analysts expect a build of 78 bcf.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - The District Court of The Hague today ruled in favor of Chevron in its dispute with the Republic of Ecuador, upholding a 2018 arbitral award rendered by an international tribunal administered by the Permanent Court of Arbitration. In its unanimous award, issued pursuant to the U.S.-Ecuador Bilateral Investment Treaty, the international arbitral tribunal found that a $9.5 billion Ecuadorian judgment against Chevron was procured through egregious fraud and corruption by the plaintiffs’ legal team, including bribery of the presiding judge and ghostwriting of the judgment.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - EQT has placed a bid on Chevron’s Appalachia gas properties and a pipeline stake, people familiar with the matter said. EQT offered $750 million for the properties.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - EQT has placed a bid on Chevron’s Appalachia gas properties and a pipeline stake, people familiar with the matter said. EQT offered $750 million for the properties.

Alliance Global assumed coverage on Ring Energy with a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Press Release - Whiting Petroleum announced that it has evaluated and reduced its cost structure to better align Whiting’s business with the current operating environment. The Company is also updating its 2020 guidance to reflect an increased focus on capital discipline. Whiting recently implemented a new organizational structure whereby the Company has reduced its total workforce by 16%, of which over 90% were corporate positions. Whiting expects these changes to the organization to generate approximately $20 million in annualized cost savings. As the Company has emerged from restructuring and is responding to the current environment, it is updating its guidance for the second half of 2020.

Truist Securities upgraded Whiting Petroleum to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Fluor announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) provided the joint venture between Amentum, Fluor and Atkins—Central Plateau Cleanup Company LLC—the notice to proceed on the Central Plateau Cleanup Contract at the Hanford Site near Richland, Washington. The Central Plateau Cleanup Contract is a master indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract valued at $10 billion for a period of up to 10 years, including a transition period of at least 60 days.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - KBR announced that it has priced its private offering of $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.750% senior notes due 2028. The Notes were priced at par and will be senior unsecured obligations of KBR. The offering is expected to close on September 30, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures lost more than 1% in premarket trading. Weekly jobless claims increased by 860,000 against the 875,00 expected, which adds to concerns about an economic rebound a day after the Federal Reserve issued an underwhelming stimulus plan. European shares tracked declines in Asian stock markets. The dollar erased gains after rebounding across the board in late Asian trade. Gold prices slipped.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.