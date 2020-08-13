Crude Steadies After IEA Lowers 2020 Demand Forecast

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open near unchanged levels, though they have recently begun some upward momentum following weekly jobless claims falling to 963K, which marks the first time weekly claims fell below 1 million since mid-March. Sector earnings have all but concluded, however, several ratings changes across the industry today should drive stock-specific movements.

Oil prices held largely steady on Thursday after the IEA lowered its 2020 oil demand forecast following unprecedented travel restrictions and data showing a decline in U.S. inventories provided some support. "The oil market enjoys some calm summer weeks, seemingly taking a break from the turbulent times earlier this year," said Norbert Rücker, analyst Swiss bank Julius Baer. The IEA cut its 2020 oil demand forecast on Thursday and said reduced air travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic would lower global oil consumption this year by 8.1 million bpd.

Natural gas futures were little changed on Thursday as the market waits for direction from a federal report expected to show a bigger-than-usual storage build last week when the weather was milder. That lack of movement comes despite the return of hotter-than-normal weather this week, a slowdown in output and a steady increase in LNG exports. Analysts said U.S. utilities injected 52 bcf of gas into storage in the week ended August 7. That compares with an increase of 51 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 44 bcf.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Chevron announced a Series A investment in Zap Energy Inc., a Seattle-based start-up company developing a next-generation modular nuclear reactor with an innovative approach to advancing cost-effective, flexible, and commercially scalable fusion.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - BP has no plans to scale down its oil and gas business in Azerbaijan amid global plans to rebalance its portfolio towards renewables.

Reuters - BP said that output at its projects in Azerbaijan had fallen to 498,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2020, down from 542,000 bpd in the same period last year.

Reuters - The Philippine unit of Royal Dutch Shell said it will permanently shut one of the country's two oil refineries, blaming a pandemic-led slump in margins, with other regional closures likely to follow.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell plans to buy a 50% stake in Indian-based Nayara Energy's up to $9 billion planned petrochemical project.

U.S. E&PS

Goldman Sachs initiated Magnolia Oil & Gas (‘Buy’), PDC Energy (‘Buy’) and Comstock Resources (‘Neutral’).

Simmons Energy upgraded Cimarex Energy to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Neutral’.

Wells Fargo downgraded Noble Energy to ‘Equal weight’ from ‘Overweight’.

JPMorgan upgraded Occidental Petroleum to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underweight’.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Occidental announced that, in connection with its offers to purchase for cash the outstanding senior notes listed in the table below and Consent Solicitations, it is increasing (i) the maximum aggregate purchase price of Notes it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest, from the previously announced amount of $1,500 million to $3,000 million and (ii) the maximum aggregate purchase price of 2022 Notes it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest, from the previously announced amount of $200 million to $700 million.

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

Wells Fargo upgraded Southwestern Energy to ‘Equal weight’ from ‘Underweight.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release -Birchcliff Energy is pleased to announce its financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. It delivered adjusted funds flow of $21.7 million ($0.08 per basic common share), a 41% decrease from Q1 2020 and a 71% decrease from Q2 2019. Birchcliff’s Board of Directors approved the declaration of a cash dividend in the amount of $0.005 per common share for the quarter ending June 30, 2020, which represented an 81% reduction from the prior quarter. This dividend was paid on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Peyto Exploration & Development presented its operating and financial results for the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year. Generated $33 million in Funds From Operations in Q2 2020, down from $76 million in Q2 2019 due to 33% lower commodity prices and 4% lower production levels. Trailing twelve month FFO ($232 million) exceeded capital expenditures ($216 million) by $16 million. Dividends of $1.6 million were paid to shareholders during the quarter while a loss of $22.5 million was recorded.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Goldman Sachs removed Baker Hughes from its Conviction List, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

Goldman Sachs added Halliburton to its Conviction List, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

Press Release - Diamond S Shipping announced results for the second quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to Diamond S for the second quarter of 2020 was $45.7 million, or $1.15 basic and $1.14 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $8.5 million, or $0.21 basic and diluted loss per share, for the second quarter of 2019. The increase is primarily related to improved tanker market conditions in both the crude and product tanker segments.

REFINERS

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Phillips 66 said it plans to convert its Rodeo, California, crude oil refinery into a renewable fuels plant using cooking oil and food wastes to produce motor fuels.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Martin Midstream Partners and Martin Midstream Finance Corp. completed their previously announced exchange offer and consent solicitation to certain eligible holders of the Issuers’ 7.25% senior unsecured notes due 2021 and separate but related cash tender offer and consent solicitation to certain other holders of the Existing Notes.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures moved back and forth between modest gains and losses, as political wrangling over domestic stimulus measures kept investors on tenterhooks. European shares fell following simmering U.S.-China trade tensions. Asian equities ended on a mixed note. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies, while spot gold firmed up.

