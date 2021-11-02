Crude Stable Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are stronger amid a handful of large earnings beats. Notably, Diamondback Energy upped the dividend by 11% while BP Plc said it would buy back an additional $1.25 billion of shares. U.S. index futures were mixed as an earnings-driven rally stalled amid a deepening supply crunch and coronavirus curbs in China. Shorter-term Treasury yields fell as traders pared back some global rate-hike bets.

Oil remained close to $85 a barrel as the market turns its attention to a meeting of oil producers on Thursday and a growing clamor for crude among consumer nations. Brent and WTI were little changed on Tuesday, with two days to go until OPEC+ meet to set output policy. Nations including Kuwait have said there’s no need to add barrels more quickly, despite pressure from the U.S. and Japan to do so. Stockpiles at the key U.S. storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, recently hit their lowest in three years.

U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 3% on Tuesday as short sellers took some profits after the contract dropped about 16% during the prior three sessions and as higher global prices keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas exports strong.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

ExxonMobil and Pertamina signed a Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate the potential for large-scale deployment of low-carbon technologies in Indonesia. The MoU was signed near Glasgow, Scotland, where world leaders have gathered to discuss climate policies during COP 26. The companies have agreed to assess the potential for technologies such as carbon capture, utilization and storage, and low-carbon hydrogen. By jointly examining subsurface data, the companies expect to identify geologic formations deep underground that could be suitable to safely store CO2, and the potential for safe, commercially viable utilization of CO2.

FuelCell Energy signed a six-month extension with ExxonMobil to continue collaboration on carbonate fuel cell technology for the purpose of capturing carbon dioxide from industrial facilities and power generation. The agreement will now continue until April 30, 2022. The parties are discussing an ExxonMobil pilot in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, as well as potentially additional ExxonMobil or third-party locations, to deploy FuelCell Energy’s carbonate fuel cell platform to capture carbon dioxide emissions. A decision on the Rotterdam project is expected in 2022, dependent on achieving technical milestones over the next six months. In addition to pilot project deployments, FuelCell Energy and ExxonMobil are discussing the next phase of carbon capture development.

Truist Securities downgraded ExxonMobil to Sell from Hold.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP reported a sharp rise in third quarter profit, lifted by stronger oil and natural gas prices that have soared this year as economies recover from the pandemic, Reutersreported. BP's underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net earnings, reached $3.32 billion in the third quarter, exceeding analysts' expectations for $3.06 billion. That compares with $2.8 billion in profit in the second quarter and $86 million a year earlier, when energy demand and prices collapsed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

BP announced that it is to commence a share buyback programme to repurchase ordinary shares in the capital of the Company. The purpose of the Programme is to reduce the issued share capital of the Company towards distributing 60% of surplus cash flow generated in 2021 after having reached its net debt target of $35 billion as announced by the Company on 27th April 2021, 3rd August 2021 and 2nd November 2021.

According to Reuters, BP's investors are not calling for the energy company to be split up into separate low-carbon and oil and gas divisions, Chief Executive Bernard Looney said on Tuesday. "Our investors do not call for a breakup of BP, that's not an issue," Looney told Reuters. "We're better together." BP rival Royal Dutch Shell last week faced a call from an activist fund for the company to break up as it seeks to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. Shell executives rejected the call, saying the business runs better together than apart.

Eni strengthens its presence in the UK offshore wind market by entering into an agreement with Equinor and SSE Renewables to acquire a 20% stake of the 1.2GW Dogger Bank C project. Financial close of project financing for the site is expected before the end of 2021. The closing of the transaction is expected in 1Q 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Shell announced new business line in Nigeria to expand natural gas marketing and sales, Reuters reported.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Bonanza Creek Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas announced the closing of their merger and subsequent acquisition of Crestone Peak Resources. The transactions were overwhelmingly approved, with over 99.9% of the votes cast by Bonanza Creek stockholders and over 99.9% of the votes cast by Extraction stockholders voting in favor. The combined company has now formally been rebranded Civitas Resources, Inc. and will commence public trading on the NYSE under the ticker “CIVI” on November 2, 2021.

Chesapeake Energy announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Vine Energy. The transaction was approved by Vine stockholders at a special meeting held on November 1, 2021. Vine stockholders will receive fixed consideration of 0.2486 of a share of Chesapeake common stock plus $1.20 cash for each share of Vine common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the closing of the merger, with cash to be received in lieu of any fractional shares. As a result of the merger, Vine common stock will no longer be listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange and its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 will be suspended.

ConocoPhillips reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.4 billion, or $1.78 per share, compared with a third-quarter 2020 loss of $0.5 billion, or ($0.42) per share. Excluding special items, third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings were $2.4 billion, or $1.77 per share, compared with a third-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of $0.3 billion, or ($0.31) per share. Special items for the current quarter included a contingent payment from Cenovus associated with the 2017 Canadian disposition and a non-cash impairment credit, partially offset by a loss on asset sales and transaction and restructuring expenses.

Diamondback Energy announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Diamondback's third quarter 2021 net income was $649 million, or $3.56 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $536 million, or $2.94 per diluted share. Third quarter 2021 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $1,136 million. Adjusted EBITDA net of non-controlling interest was $1,094 million. Diamondback announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per common share for the third quarter of 2021 payable on November 18, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 11, 2021.

Magnolia Oil & Gas announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2021. Magnolia reported third quarter 2021 net income attributable to Class A Common Stock of $119.4 million, or $0.67 per diluted share. Third quarter 2021 total net income was $159.9 million and adjusted net income was $157.9 million, or $0.67 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDAX for the third quarter of 2021 was $221.5 million, a 14% sequential quarterly increase driven by higher total production, stronger product prices, and lower overall operating costs and expenses. Total capital allocated to drilling and completions during the third quarter was $67.2 million, or 30% of adjusted EBITDAX.

Murphy Oil announced that it will redeem $150 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2024 on December 2, 2021, the redemption date for the Notes.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Halliburton announced the successful deployment of Landmark’s Digital Well Program® as a core component of BP’s Well Design Optimizer project.

KBR announced that it has received a three-year extension for KBR INSITE® monitoring and advisory services by PT Panca Amara Utama (PAU) for its Banggai ammonia plant in Luwuk, Indonesia. Banggai was the first ammonia plant in Indonesia commissioned using KBR's first PurifierPlus™ technology.

Martin Marietta Materials reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The company achieved total revenues of $1,557.3 million. Earnings from operations was $356.9 million and Net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta was $254.6 million. Earnings per diluted share was $4.07 and Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $4.25.

NCS Multistage Holdings announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Total revenues were $32.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which was an increase of 99% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Net income was $2.8 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which included a net impact of $1.7 million (after tax effect of $3.7 million, or $1.54 per diluted share) related to the ERC, less the effect of bonus accruals and associated payroll burdens, and a net foreign currency exchange loss, less the related tax effects primarily associated with changes in valuation allowances. Adjusted net loss, which excludes these items, was $(1.0) million, or $(0.40) per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported financial results for the third quarter 2021.Solaris reported net income of $1.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted Class A share, for third quarter 2021, compared to third quarter 2020 net loss of $5.6 million, or $(0.12) per diluted Class A share. Adjusted pro forma net loss for third quarter 2021 was $0.6 million, or $(0.01) per fully diluted share, compared to third quarter 2020 adjusted pro forma net loss of $4.0 million, or $(0.09) per fully diluted share. Revenues were $49.4 million for third quarter 2021, which were up 40% from second quarter 2021, primarily driven by an increase in both systems deployed and last mile logistics activity.

TETRA Technologies announced third quarter 2021 results. Third quarter 2021 revenue increased 30% from the same quarter a year ago, to $95 million. Net income before discontinued operations was $2.5 million, including the benefit of $6.2 million of mark-to-market gains from TETRA's equity ownership in Standard Lithium Ltd. and CSI Compressco LP and including $1.3 million of non-recurring credits, net of charges. Net income per share from continuing operations in the third quarter was $0.02. Excluding the non-recurring credits, net income per share from continuing operations was $0.01 in the third quarter.

USA Compression Partners, LP announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter 2021. Total revenues were $158.6 million for the third quarter 2021, compared to $161.7 million for the third quarter 2020. Net income was $4.1 million for the third quarter 2021, compared to $6.5 million for the third quarter 2020.

Weatherford International announced its results for the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2021 revenues were $945 million, an increase of 5% sequentially and 17% year-on-year. Third quarter 2021 operating income was $71 million compared to operating income of $25 million in the second quarter of 2021 and an operating loss of $60 million in the third quarter of 2020. Third quarter 2021 net loss was $95 million compared to $78 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $174 million in the third quarter of 2020

DRILLERS

Transocean reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $130 million, $0.20 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Third quarter 2021 results included a net unfavorable item of $8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, related to discrete tax items. After consideration of this net unfavorable item, third quarter 2021 adjusted net loss was $122 million, $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $109 million, $0.18 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. Contract drilling revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased sequentially by $30 million to $626 million, primarily due to reduced activity for two rigs that went idle and one rig that commenced a planned shipyard stay during the third quarter, partially offset by higher revenue efficiency, and one rig that returned to work following a shipyard stay.

Valaris reported third quarter 2021 results. Revenues increased to $327 million in the third quarter 2021 from $293 million in the Combined second quarter. Excluding reimbursable items, revenues increased to $293 million in the third quarter from $261 in the Combined second quarter primarily due to higher utilization for the floater fleet as VALARIS DS-12 started a new contract early in the third quarter, and VALARIS DS-15 and MS-1 had a full quarter of revenues after commencing contracts in the latter part of the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $30 million in the third quarter 2021 compared to $17 million in the Combined second quarter. Adjusted EBITDAR of $50 million in the third quarter 2021 compared to $41 million in the Combined second quarter.

REFINERS

CVR Energy announced net income of $84 million, or 83 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.9 billion for the third quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $96 million, or 96 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.0 billion for the third quarter of 2020. Third quarter 2021 EBITDA was $243 million, compared to a third quarter 2020 EBITDA loss of $39 million.

Marathon Petroleum reported net income of $694 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared with a net loss of $886 million, or $(1.36) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income was $464 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. This compares to an adjusted net loss of $649 million, or $(1.00) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2021, the adjustments exclude $48 million of pre-tax charges and include an incremental $272 million of tax expense to adjust all results to a 24% rate. The pre-tax charges were primarily related to Hurricane Ida, impairments, and idling costs.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Brooge Energy announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Lina Saheb as Deputy Chief Executive Officer effective 28th October 2021. Prior to this appointment Ms. Saheb served as the Company’s Chief Strategy Officer.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Enterprise reported net income attributable to common unitholders of $1.2 billion, or $0.52 per unit on a fully diluted basis, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.1 billion, or $0.48 per unit on a fully diluted basis, for the third quarter of 2020. Net income for the third quarters of 2021 and 2020 was reduced by non-cash, asset impairment charges of $29 million, or $0.01 per fully diluted unit, and $77 million, or $0.03 per fully diluted unit, respectively.

Equitrans Midstream announced financial and operational results for the third quarter 2021. The company generated $91 million of net income and achieved $266 million of adjusted EBITDA. Earnings per diluted share attributable to ETRN common shareholders was $0.17 and adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.13. For the third quarter 2021, ETRN will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share on November 12, 2021 to ETRN common shareholders of record at the close of business on November 2, 2021.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to HEP for the third quarter of 2021 was $49.2 million ($0.46 per basic and diluted limited partner unit), compared to $17.8 million ($0.17 per basic and diluted limited partner unit) for the third quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to HEP for the third quarter of 2020 included a goodwill impairment charge of $35.7 million related to its Cheyenne business unit and a $6.1 million gain related to HEP's pro-rata share of a business interruption insurance claim settlement resulting from a loss at HollyFrontier Corporation's Woods Cross refinery. Excluding these items, net income attributable to HEP for the third quarters of 2021 and 2020 were $49.2 million ($0.46 per basic and diluted limited partner unit) and $47.4 million ($0.45 per basic and diluted limited partner unit), respectively.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. reported net income of $237 million for third quarter 2021 compared to $212 million for third quarter 2020. Diluted net income per common unit was $1.08 in third quarter 2021 and 94 cents in third quarter 2020.

MPLX LP reported third-quarter 2021 net income attributable to MPLX of $802 million, compared to $665 million for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) attributable to MPLX was $1,389 million, compared with $1,335 million in the third quarter of 2020. The Logistics and Storage (L&S) segment income from operations was $752 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $677 million for the third quarter of 2020. Segment adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was $904 million, compared with $893 million for the third quarter of 2020. The Gathering and Processing (G&P) segment income from operations was $279 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $222 million for the third quarter of 2020. Segment adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was $485 million, compared with $442 million for the third quarter of 2020.

The board of directors of the general partner of MPLX LP declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.28 per common unit for the third quarter of 2021, including a base distribution amount of $0.7050 per common unit, or $2.82 on an annualized basis, and a special distribution amount of $0.5750 per common unit. The base distribution amount represents an increase of $0.0175 per common unit, or approximately 2.5%, over the second quarter 2021 distribution. The distribution will be paid on Nov. 19, 2021 to common unitholders of record as of Nov. 12, 2021.

Targa Resources announced it has entered into agreements to source renewable electricity from Concho Valley Solar, LLC to provide power to Targa’s natural gas processing infrastructure in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Concho Valley Solar is a joint development between Merit SI and Komipo America, Inc.

Williams announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021. Net income was $164 million, or $0.13 per diluted share (EPS). Adjusted EPS was $0.34 per diluted share – up 26% from 3Q 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.420 billion – up $153 million or 12% from 3Q 2020. The company now expects 2021 Adjusted EBITDA between $5.5 billion and $5.55 billion, a $325 million midpoint increase from guidance originally issued in February 2021. Also, it is increasing Available Funds from Operations guidance to a range of $4.025 billion to $4.075 billion.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures and world shares were lower as investors focused on earnings and the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting which ends on Wednesday. The dollar edged up and gold was subdued as traders awaited cues on future interest rate hikes amid rising inflationary pressures. Oil steadied near $85 a barrel, not far from a multi-year high, supported by signs that supply from OPEC and other producers is falling short, although expectations of a rise in U.S. inventories was weighing. T-Mobile US and Activision Blizzard are scheduled to report their earnings after markets close.

